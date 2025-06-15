"An impressive player from any aspect" - When Lionel Messi named Brazil legend as the best striker he had seen

Lionel Messi once named Ronaldo Nazario as the best footballer he has ever seen. The Brazilian won the Ballon d'Or twice in his career, and also lifted the FIFA World Cup on two occasions with Selecao.
The Argentinean superstar, meanwhile, is largely regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of the beautiful game. La Pulga has found tremendous success with club and country during his career, and is the most decorated player in football with 46 trophies to his name.
Lionel Messi has also shared the pitch with some incredible names during his career, including Ronaldinho, Neymar, Andres Iniesta, and Kylian Mbappe. However, speaking to TyC Sports in 2020, the Argentinean insisted that O Fenomeno was the best he has ever seen.
“Ronaldo Nazario was a phenomenom. Of all the strikers I have seen, for me he was the best. An impressive player from any aspect,” said Messi.
Meanwhile, Ronaldinho was an established star at Barcelona when Lionel Messi broke into the first team. The Argentinean was quick to praise his old friend, and outlined how the Brazilian had helped him flourish at Camp Nou.
“He helped me a lot. I came into the dressing room at 16-years-old. Doing so and seeing all these greats was difficult. He took me under his wing, he made me feel comfortable, so that I let go," said Messi.
He added:
“On the pitch I was always looking for him. We played for a few years together. In this era I didn't play much. I would have liked to play a lot more with him.”
Lionel Messi shared the pitch 80 times with Ronaldinho for Barcelona.
What has Lionel Messi said about his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo?
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have gifted the world one of the greatest sporting rivalries in football history. Speaking to DAZN, La Pulga stated that his duel with the Portuguese was special.
“It was a special duel with Cristiano that will remain forever. It lasted many years, and it is not easy to maintain certain levels for a long time," said Messi.
He continued:
“Our teams were also very demanding: Real Madrid and Barcelona, the two strongest clubs in the world. Competing as equals for so many years is something that will remain forever.”
The 37-year-old's contract with Inter Miami expires at the end of this season and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.