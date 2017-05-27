An open letter to Alexis Sanchez from an Arsenal fan

Sanchez deserves to win a Premier League trophy with Arsenal. And that is why he needs to stay for one more season at least.

by samyak.bharthur Open Letter 27 May 2017, 01:32 IST

Will he stay or will he go?

Hello Alexis Sanchez,

Three years in the north of London, donning the No. 7 jersey, but still waiting to win the league. Personally, I feel that is a huge letdown for a player of your calibre, a player gifted with exceptional abilities such as yours, a player who has that fighting spirit embedded deep within that provides the drive to go and grab that win. Unfortunately, it’s a sorry state of affairs Arsenal FC find themselves in.

We have seen our team through the highs and the lows, the dark and the light, the pain and the joy. You send us Gooners to the edge of our seats when you dribble towards goal. You’ve given us memories to cherish like the beautiful chip against Sunderland and the thunderous volley against Manchester City. You score from outside the box, inside, free kicks, everywhere! If the club builds the team around you, then finishing in the top three would be confirmed without a doubt.

But finishing in the top three is not what you want, is it? No sir. You want that trophy.

Lately, we’ve had a bad run of form. But that’s okay. It’s perfectly alright because we know that we will bounce back in no time. ‘How do we know that?’ you ask. You. You are the answer. Sanchez is the name that brings us to the stadium week in week out. Forget Giroud, Koscielny, Ozil. Your name is what matters most to us.

Ever since you arrived in the north of Spain to play for the Catalans, I noticed that you radiated this energy, an aura of positivity. That was exactly what separated you from the other world class players who were playing for the Catalan giants.

And that is what has kept us going. You are what is keeping us going. When millions of Gooners all over the world try to stand up for the club we love when we face backlash from rival fans, Sanchez is the name that keeps those haters quiet. You show so much mental strength. You are the type of person who believes that victory is not out of reach even when your team is down by three goals. You define Arsenal Football Club; you give this great institution an identity.

Sanchez is the reason Arsenal fans still throng the Emirates

You’re carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders, yet the same levels of consistency are shown on the pitch. Stats and numbers will never be able to truly exhibit what type of a world class player you are because what you do is beyond football. You are the Noah to the ark that is Arsenal Football Club.

Don’t leave us, Alexis. Not only will it tarnish the legacy you’ve built at this institution based in North London, but you will pack your bags with regret because, in the corner of that heavily fortified mind of yours, you will feel that something is out of place; you would leave with the satisfaction of having scored a lot of goals and establishing yourself as a fan-favourite, but you would never have known what it feels like to lift the coveted Premier League trophy.

Give us another chance, Sanchez. Give yourself another chance. You deserve better. You have offered so much to Arsenal. It’s time to step up and fire the dormant cannons in you.

Go win us the FA Cup, and bring home that elusive PL trophy next season. Everyone, including you, knows it isn’t out of reach.

Cheers from a 16-year-old Gooner!