Open Letter to Jose Mourinho from a Manchester United Fan

Pawan Sanzgiri 02 Sep 2018, 11:47 IST

Come on Jose.

Hello Jose,

Our beloved club has been going through some turbulent times on and off the field. After a shocking away loss to lowly Brighton and Hove, we were comprehensively beaten 3 - 0 at our home by to one of our arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspurs. These losses are totally unacceptable for a club of the stature of Manchester United.

We as United fans have been spoilt due to all the success that was achieved under the leadership of Sir Alex Fergusen for more than 25 years. 13 Premier league, 2 champions league and a number of other trophies is a testament to the greatness of the legend. So it was very obvious that all the managers after him would be expected to deliver the same degree of success that fans are so used to. Along with trophies, the club like Manchester United is expected to play an entertaining attacking brand of football. But unfortunately, David Moyes and Van Gaal couldn't match up to the expectations and eventually had to pay the price.

A Europa league and second place finish in your first two seasons is certainly a sign of progress considering that the club has failed to finish in top three of Premier League since the retirement of Sir Alex. You have done a great job so far of re-building the squad by getting in some good players like Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, and Nemanja Matic. Also, you gave ample opportunities to youngsters like Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford, and Scott Mctominay to shine and establish themselves in the first team.

Unfortunately, this season so far has not gone according to plan. Clubs failure to sign a world-class central defender and two losses in first three games has led to a kind of mini-crisis at the club, with most of the journalists and so-called football experts already predicting your departure within few weeks if not days. You have publicly expressed your displeasure at club hierarchy for not signing centre-back of your choice.

But you should also understand that having spent around 60 million pounds in past two seasons on central defenders, club hierarchy would always hesitate to invest more especially in the transfer market where fees are so highly inflated. You should focus more on getting the best out your current crop of defenders rather than being publicly vocal about their shortcomings. This will certainly affect their team's morale. The players you have at your disposal are very talented and certainly good enough to win the premier league. Media speculation regarding your relationship with Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial have certainly not helped the team.

It was refreshing to see United playing high tempo game to Tottenham. They were bright in the opening half and probably should have been leading by half-time, if not for missed chances. Scoring two goals through open play in 270 minutes of football is certainly not expected from a team that has a wealth of attacking talent like we do. Defence is not the only area of concern for us.

If any manager in the world is capable of turning the things around and bringing back the glory days to Old Trafford, it's you, Jose. You are the best manager in the world and fans fully trust you to get us back on track in short-term as well as in long-term.

Yours sincerely,

A True Red Devil