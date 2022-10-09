“An unbelievable embarrassment” “This guy is absolutely horrific” - Twitter fans destroy Liverpool star as he gets subbed off at half time against Arsenal

Supporters have torn into Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold after his horror showing against Arsenal preceded him being substituted at half-time.

The Gunners took the lead within the first minute at the Emirates Stadium in their Premier League clash on October 9.

Martin Odegaard found space between Joel Matip and Alexander-Arnold to lay off Gabriel Martinelli. The Brazilian finished smartly to put Arsenal ahead.

However, much of the attention was focused on the right back, whose body shape was all wrong to defend. Darwin Nunez equalized in the 34th minute before Liverpool's defensive frailties struck once again on the stroke of half-time.

Zach Lowy @ZachLowy Trent Alexander-Arnold will never “silence his critics” by scoring a free kick or making a pinpoint cross: everyone knows how good he is going forward.



He’ll silence them by learning to track third-man runs, staying balanced on 1v1s…in general, becoming a reliable defender. Trent Alexander-Arnold will never “silence his critics” by scoring a free kick or making a pinpoint cross: everyone knows how good he is going forward.He’ll silence them by learning to track third-man runs, staying balanced on 1v1s…in general, becoming a reliable defender.

Jordan Henderson appeared to have Martinelli's driving run under control before Alexander-Arnold needlessly came across to help cover. The Brazil international simply cut back to take both defenders out. He then found Bukayo Saka with a perfect ball, before the winger scored to put Arsenal back ahead.

The much-maligned Reds right-back, who went down with an ankle injury during the first 45 minutes, was hooked at half-time following his horrendous display. He has been heavily criticized for his performances this term, particularly for his defensive blunders and lack of concentration at crucial times.

Following his disastrous showing, supporters took to Twitter to mock the Liverpool defender:

george @StokeyyG2 it’s not too late to go uni trent it’s not too late to go uni trent

EBL @EBL2017 The only explanation for that piece of defending from Trent is Martinelli is in his head. He killed him last season at the Emirates & it's clear Trent wants to prevent being left in a 1v1 with him at all times.



He was too desperate to get one up on him & Martinelli punished him. The only explanation for that piece of defending from Trent is Martinelli is in his head. He killed him last season at the Emirates & it's clear Trent wants to prevent being left in a 1v1 with him at all times.He was too desperate to get one up on him & Martinelli punished him.

Kevin @BraziIianAlves Trent faking an injury after getting cooked all game Trent faking an injury after getting cooked all game https://t.co/0fFzwegzoj

John Muller @johnspacemuller The interesting Trent story isn’t his defending, which has always been like this, but why his xA has fallen off a cliff The interesting Trent story isn’t his defending, which has always been like this, but why his xA has fallen off a cliff

ODDSbible @ODDSbible Liverpool fans watching Trent defend Liverpool fans watching Trent defend https://t.co/SvBIm8iiQM

LFCJ @Ifcj__ You can’t defend Trent anymore, he’s actually an unbelievable embarrassment You can’t defend Trent anymore, he’s actually an unbelievable embarrassment

Lyés @LyesBouzidi10 Liverpool fans spent their entire Saturday night in my mentions defending Trent’s defending for him to do this. Sorry guys Liverpool fans spent their entire Saturday night in my mentions defending Trent’s defending for him to do this. Sorry guys

𝓛𝓮𝓮🍊 @IeeSZN Liverpool fans must be absolutely livid at Trent just now, this guy is absolutely horrific Liverpool fans must be absolutely livid at Trent just now, this guy is absolutely horrific

Former Arsenal defender pinpoints why Trent Alexander-Arnold is struggling for Liverpool

William Gallas predicted an Arsenal victory for the clash at the Emirates Stadium and explained why he thinks Alexander-Arnold is being used incorrectly.

Speaking to Genting Casino, the former Gunners defender proclaimed:

"Alexander-Arnold is struggling. The problem with Liverpool is that almost every goal is coming from Alexander-Arnold’s side of the pitch. He is playing far too high. From an attacking perspective, we all know that he has great quality and he can deliver plenty of crosses and create chances for his team-mates to score from, but when he has to defend he is not strong enough. I’m not surprised by his performances."

He added:

"I think over the last few years, because of what he can do going forward, creating so many assists, people failed to see the weaknesses in his game as a defender."

He highlighted Liverpool's defensive issues and lack of form, saying:

"His first job is to defend very well. How many goals have Liverpool conceded from his mistakes? Nobody talks about this when you’re winning games. Liverpool were on fire, winning games, winning trophies and the number of assists he registered was magnificent, but these errors were always in his game. For Arsenal, this is the right time to play Liverpool."

FootballJOE @FootballJOE We're at a point now where the camera just automatically goes to a close-up of Trent Alexander-Arnold's face after every goal Liverpool concede We're at a point now where the camera just automatically goes to a close-up of Trent Alexander-Arnold's face after every goal Liverpool concede

