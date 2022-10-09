“An unbelievable embarrassment” “This guy is absolutely horrific” - Twitter fans destroy Liverpool star as he gets subbed off at half time against Arsenal

Supporters have torn into Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold after his horror showing against Arsenal preceded him being substituted at half-time.
The Gunners took the lead within the first minute at the Emirates Stadium in their Premier League clash on October 9.
Martin Odegaard found space between Joel Matip and Alexander-Arnold to lay off Gabriel Martinelli. The Brazilian finished smartly to put Arsenal ahead.
However, much of the attention was focused on the right back, whose body shape was all wrong to defend. Darwin Nunez equalized in the 34th minute before Liverpool's defensive frailties struck once again on the stroke of half-time.
Jordan Henderson appeared to have Martinelli's driving run under control before Alexander-Arnold needlessly came across to help cover. The Brazil international simply cut back to take both defenders out. He then found Bukayo Saka with a perfect ball, before the winger scored to put Arsenal back ahead.
The much-maligned Reds right-back, who went down with an ankle injury during the first 45 minutes, was hooked at half-time following his horrendous display. He has been heavily criticized for his performances this term, particularly for his defensive blunders and lack of concentration at crucial times.
Following his disastrous showing, supporters took to Twitter to mock the Liverpool defender:
Former Arsenal defender pinpoints why Trent Alexander-Arnold is struggling for Liverpool
William Gallas predicted an Arsenal victory for the clash at the Emirates Stadium and explained why he thinks Alexander-Arnold is being used incorrectly.
Speaking to Genting Casino, the former Gunners defender proclaimed:
"Alexander-Arnold is struggling. The problem with Liverpool is that almost every goal is coming from Alexander-Arnold’s side of the pitch. He is playing far too high. From an attacking perspective, we all know that he has great quality and he can deliver plenty of crosses and create chances for his team-mates to score from, but when he has to defend he is not strong enough. I’m not surprised by his performances."
He added:
"I think over the last few years, because of what he can do going forward, creating so many assists, people failed to see the weaknesses in his game as a defender."
He highlighted Liverpool's defensive issues and lack of form, saying:
"His first job is to defend very well. How many goals have Liverpool conceded from his mistakes? Nobody talks about this when you’re winning games. Liverpool were on fire, winning games, winning trophies and the number of assists he registered was magnificent, but these errors were always in his game. For Arsenal, this is the right time to play Liverpool."
Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Liverpool and other EPL GW 10 fixtures! Click here