"An under-aroused, under-motivated football team" - Simon Jordan delivers damning verdict on Manchester United's top four chances

Simon Jordan has slammed Manchester United's performances this season and tipped them to finish outside the top four in the Premier League. He termed their performances as "regressed" and "under-aroused."

Manchester United have been inconsistent all season. The arrival of five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has failed to galvanize the squad.

They sacked former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November 2021 after a dismal run of form that saw them get thrashed by both Liverpool and Manchester City. He was replaced by German coach Ralf Rangnik, who was given the interim role until the end of the season.

However, the improvements have been minor and United have looked underwhelming throughout the course of the season. They are out of all the cup competitions this season. The Red Devils are also struggling to make the top four in the Premier League and are set to finish yet another season without silverware.

Speaking on White and Jordan, former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan said it was laughable to see Ole Gunner Solsjkaer staying at the club for three years.

He said:

“Poor managers for three years – you’ve allowed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to run the football club for three years which is almost laughable. Prior to that you had Jose Mourinho in, and Mourinho won you things, but the culture of Mourinho attracts a certain reputation and rapport, and because he decided to go very dark, you departed from that and you’ve left three years of attrition.''

Jordan added:

“And in those three years, the other two clubs you’re supposedly chasing down, Liverpool and Man City, have continued to evolve and you’ve regressed, so the gap has got wider.''

Jordan believes the United players are over-rewarded and mentally lightweight against the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City. He added:

“United players are lightweight mentally, they’re over-rewarded, over-recognised and not over-performing. They’re an under-aroused, under-motivated football team that is coasting through the rest of the season.''

Manchester United staff and player could not adjust under Jose Mourinho - Wayne Rooney

United legend Wayne Rooney has said that the distance between the academy and the first-team under Jose Mourinho was massive. He said that staff members and academy members failed to accommodate during Mourinhos' reign at Old Trafford.

Responding to Jamie Carragher on Football Daily, Rooney revealed how the gap widened during Mourinho's managerial tenure at Manchester United.

"The distance between the academy and the first team and the manager, especially under Mourinho, was huge. It was almost as if they didn't exist, if you like.''

Edited by Diptanil Roy