Anadia vs Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | October 16, 2022

Porto will get their Taca de Portugal title defence under way at Anadia on Sunday. Porto won the competition last season, beating Tondela 3-1 in the final. As the reigning champions and one of 18 top-flight teams, they have gained direct entry in the third round of the competition.

Anadia, meanwhile, overcame Fafe in the second round earlier this month. Fausto Lourenco's brace helped them to a 2-1 win over fellow Liga 3 side Fafe. Anadia made it to the third round of the competition last season too, losing 4-1 against Alvecra. They returned to winning ways in Liga 3 with a 1-0 home win over Canales 2010 on Sunday.

Porto have made it four wins in a row across competitions and are strong favourites to progress to the next round. They beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in the UEFA Champions League in midweek.

Anadia vs Porto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams are yet to square off in a competitive game.

Anadia have two wins in their three home games across competitions this season, scoring five goals and conceding three.

Porto have suffered two defeats in their seven away games this term, scoring at least once in each outing.

They have kept back-to-back clean sheets in their last two away games and will be hopeful of another one.

Porto have scored 22 goals in the Primeira Liga this season, which is the third-best attacking record in the Primeira Liga. They have conceded six goals, which is the second-best defensive record in the league.

Anadia vs Porto Prediction

Anadia have not made it past the fifth stage of the competition in the 21st century and will start as the second favourites against the Dragoes. They have won their last two games, which could be a morale booster for their clash against the reigning champions.

Porto have a few injury-enforced absentees - Pepe, Andre Franco, Joao Mario, and Galeno. Nonetheless, they have a clear advantage in terms of squad quality and should face no problems to go through to the next round.

Prediction: Anadia 0-3 Porto

Anadia vs Porto Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Porto

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Mehdi Taremi to score or assist any time - Yes

