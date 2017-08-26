5 Ways Manchester United will line up with Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the side

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is back. But how can Jose Mourinho work him and Romelu Lukaku into a winning formation?

@animenon19 by Anirudh Menon Top 5 / Top 10 26 Aug 2017, 18:59 IST

Can Mourinho make it work?

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is back.

Settle down now.

He was brilliant for United last season - scoring 17 league goals as he hammered in 28 goals (in all competitions) in just 46 games - As ever, the charismatic Swede did the announcing himself - in typically brilliant fashion - and the news of him wearing no. 10 for Manchester United has set many a heart aflutter at Old Trafford.

This does, though, pose an interesting tactical riddle for his manager Jose Mourinho to solve. As much as the Swede said that there's no need for Lukaku to worry - is there a way for a manager to play both the players together?

We try to single out the different combinations the 'Special One' could employ:

#5. The simple switcheroo

Zlatan could go back to playing the role he did last season

You know the one where you ask your on-fire, 24-year-old, £75 million striker to sit out in favour of a 35-year-old returning from a long injury lay-off. This would entail United going backwards in time to the 2016/17 season where Ibrahimovic was the sharp end of a rather dull stick that despite creating chances couldn't finish many teams.

Also known as the one that is least likely to happen.

Likelihood: 1/10

Likelihood with Zlatan coming on as a sub: 8/10 (imagine the defender's state of mind - off trots Lukaku, on comes Zlatan!)