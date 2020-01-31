Analysing Jack Grealish and which club would be the best for him

Jack Grealish has been a standout performer in the Premier League this season. The attacking midfielder has been the focal point of Aston Villa's efforts to remain in the top-flight. He has contributed to such efforts with seven goals and five assists in the league.

However, there is much more to Grealish's game apart from just goals and assists. The Englishman is an extremely intelligent player with a great deal of technical ability. Here is a statistical and tactical analysis looking at the player.

Positioning

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has used various systems over the course of the season. He has rotated between a 4-2-3-1 and a 3-4-3 depending on the opponent. Grealish has fit into both systems with ease. In the 4-2-3-1, he plays in his preferred number ten role with the freedom to influence play all over the pitch. In the 3-4-3, the midfielder plays in a left-sided role. Although not naturally a winger, Grealish can fill in that position when required. In this role, he drifts inside to the central areas in order to have a bigger impact on the game.

Aston Villa's tactics are built around Grealish having the ball as much as possible since he is the most creative player in the side. He is also the club captain and looks to take the game by the scruff of the neck.

Style of play

Grealish is a combination between a traditional number ten and a modern-day midfielder. The number ten role is slowly losing its influence as sides switch to midfield trios. Grealish has the ability to play across the frontline as well as in a midfield three due to his dribbling and press-resistance.

As the above image indicates, Grealish retains the ball very well. He is also a heavy contributor to Aston Villa's attacks as shown by his attacking output. The Englishman is not one to dribble excessively but rather tries to bring his teammates into the game.

This graphic illustrates that Grealish contributes heavily to the shots taken by his side, not just directly but also through a run of play. He is very involved in the buildup to goals. Grealish averages 40.7 passes per game with an accuracy of 85 per cent. More importantly, he averages 2.5 key passes per 90 minutes. The midfielder is very good at picking out runners from between the defensive lines and has the ability to execute such intricate through-passes.

Where would he fit in?

The two best clubs for Grealish would be either Arsenal or Manchester City due to their tactical setups. At Arsenal, he would be given the role that Mesut Ozil usually has, as an attacking midfielder. Ozil is now 31 and could be moved on in the near future representing the need for Arsenal to replace his creativity. Mikel Arteta's side are also in dire need of more goals from the midfielders, an area which Grealish would improve significantly.

The second option would see Grealish as a central midfielder at Manchester City. He may have to play in a deeper role given Kevin de Bruyne's status as the best playmaker in the league. However, considering that David Silva is leaving the club, Grealish could line up with Bernardo Silva to bring more press-resistance to City's midfield. He could also easily play out wide if required.

In conclusion, Grealish has the ability and mentality to become a key player at a bigger club. Various coaches hold Grealish in high regard and the Englishman has certainly matured into a responsible and capable player. A move to a big club could be on the cards in the near future.