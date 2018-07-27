Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Premier League 2018-19: Analysing the Big Six before new season

Parth
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
310   //    27 Jul 2018, 00:23 IST

Chester FC v Liverpool - Pre-Season Friendly

The 2018/19 Premier League season kicks off on August 10 and we are already halfway through the summer transfer window. Over this period, the Premier League's Big Six have made several signings, which have reshaped their squad significantly.

In this list, we analyze the transfer activity of Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur.

ARSENAL

The most number of signings this summer has been made by The Gunners, who have signed 5 players since Unai Emery took over as the manager following Arsene Wenger's departure.

The summer signings so far have been Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen, Lucas Torreira from Sampdoria, Matteo Guendouzi from FC Lorient, Sokratis from Borussia Dortmund and Stephan Lichtsteiner from Juventus.

By the looks of it, Arsenal have a bunch of young players ready to make a mark in the Premier League. Their squad is also strengthened by veteran talent like Ramsey, Ozil, Koscielny, etc.

The North London side is now more composed in the midfield area and can also cause a number of threats up the field with the likes of Aubameyang and Lacazette. But the question about their defense still lingers as they have been exposed at the back a lot of times last season.

It will be interesting to see on how things go under the new manager and how they improve from a dreadful season, which saw them lose Champions League berth for the second consecutive season. The new boss will be keen to get better results at the Emirates this time.

Parth
CONTRIBUTOR
