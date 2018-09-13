Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Analysing the chances of top European Golden Boot 2018/19 contenders

Harsh Pillai
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
513   //    13 Sep 2018, 13:57 IST

Barcelona v Deportivo La Coruna - La Liga
Messi winning the European Golden Boot 2017-18

The European Golden Boot is an award that is presented each season to the leading goalscorer in league matches from the top division of every European national league. The trophy is a sculpture of a football boot.

Leo Messi is the only player to win the award five times, all with Barcelona. Messi holds the all-time record for goals in a single season with 50 in 2011–12; it also accumulated to a record 100 points.

However, the competition for the Golden Boot is never reducing, as we witness incredible numbers by numerous players every year. The last term, it was Messi again leading the chart, with the likes of Salah, Kane and Immobile finishing behind the Argentine.

Well, let's analyse the chances of the probable players who are going to lift the Golden Shoe this season.

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo

Parma Calcio v Juventus - Serie A
Parma Calcio v Juventus - Serie A

The former Real Madrid talisman has not had the best of starts at Juventus, though none will be willing to bet against him to end the season as the top scorer of Serie A. Although it's his first year in Italy, and as he is new to Italian football, it's obvious that he'd require some time.

His starting league form has been a bit of concern for a few seasons now, though the Portuguese always ends up in the top 3 highest goalscorers by the end of the season.

Last season, Ronaldo went goalless for the first 5 games, and still, he managed to finish the season with one more goal than Suarez, despite playing 5 games less than the Urugyuan. This tells us that Ronaldo is never to be written off.

He has had 23 shots in just 3 games but hasn't scored a goal yet. He is not lacking anything, maybe it's just bad luck. Juve fans certainly have trust in him, and history is proof that the 33-year-old is arguably the best at making comebacks.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Lionel Messi Mohamed Salah
Harsh Pillai
ANALYST
Top 5 contenders for the European Golden boot this season
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/19: Top 5 contenders for Golden Boot 
RELATED STORY
Top 4 candidates to win the 2018-19 European Golden Shoe
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 10 greatest player rivalries in football
RELATED STORY
South American Dream XI of the 2017-18 season
RELATED STORY
The Best Players in FIFA 19
RELATED STORY
Top contenders for winning the league title in each country
RELATED STORY
Top 5 forwards in world football right now
RELATED STORY
Top 5 candidates for winning the European Golden Shoe...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 crazy transfers that almost happened
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us