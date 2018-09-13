Analysing the chances of top European Golden Boot 2018/19 contenders

Harsh Pillai FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 513 // 13 Sep 2018, 13:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Messi winning the European Golden Boot 2017-18

The European Golden Boot is an award that is presented each season to the leading goalscorer in league matches from the top division of every European national league. The trophy is a sculpture of a football boot.

Leo Messi is the only player to win the award five times, all with Barcelona. Messi holds the all-time record for goals in a single season with 50 in 2011–12; it also accumulated to a record 100 points.

However, the competition for the Golden Boot is never reducing, as we witness incredible numbers by numerous players every year. The last term, it was Messi again leading the chart, with the likes of Salah, Kane and Immobile finishing behind the Argentine.

Well, let's analyse the chances of the probable players who are going to lift the Golden Shoe this season.

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo

Parma Calcio v Juventus - Serie A

The former Real Madrid talisman has not had the best of starts at Juventus, though none will be willing to bet against him to end the season as the top scorer of Serie A. Although it's his first year in Italy, and as he is new to Italian football, it's obvious that he'd require some time.

His starting league form has been a bit of concern for a few seasons now, though the Portuguese always ends up in the top 3 highest goalscorers by the end of the season.

Last season, Ronaldo went goalless for the first 5 games, and still, he managed to finish the season with one more goal than Suarez, despite playing 5 games less than the Urugyuan. This tells us that Ronaldo is never to be written off.

He has had 23 shots in just 3 games but hasn't scored a goal yet. He is not lacking anything, maybe it's just bad luck. Juve fans certainly have trust in him, and history is proof that the 33-year-old is arguably the best at making comebacks.

1 / 5 NEXT