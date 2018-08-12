Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Analysing the strengths and weaknesses of each Arsenal Centre Back

Shashwat Kumar
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.48K   //    12 Aug 2018, 18:35 IST

Arsenal begin their first season without Arsene Wenger in charge on Sunday, when they play host to the defending champions, Manchester City. While the game would go some way in establishing the Gunners’ credentials, Emery would have liked an easier fixture to get the ball rolling.

A major criticism of Wenger’s latter years in charge was that the Gunners were a little lightweight and had a ‘soft underbelly’. Emery would like to shed off that tag quickly and make Arsenal a tough nut to crack.

Emery moved in the market to bring in defensive reinforcements in the form of Sokratis and Lichtsteiner to complement the likes of Mustafi, Koscielny and Holding. He also made the strange decision of letting Chambers leave on loan, which leaves Arsenal a little short in the defensive third.

Through the course of this article, we would focus on an area Arsenal have seemingly neglected for the better part of a decade. I will try to throw some light on the shortcomings of each Centre Back while highlighting their strengths.


Arsenal v Paris Saint Germain - International Champions Cup 2018
Arsenal v Paris Saint Germain - International Champions Cup 2018

#1 Laurent Koscielny

Laurent Koscielny was appointed club captain after Per Mertesacker assumed his role as head of the academy. Towards the end of last season, his achilles problem resurfaced and he now faces an extended period on the side-lines. However, he still remains Arsenal’s most trustworthy Centre Back.

Strengths: He is a good reader of the game and shows good pace on the cover. Koscielny also possess the ability to come up with last-ditch tackles to bail the team out of trouble. To supplement this, he has the uncanny knack of coming up with crucial goals from set-pieces.

Weaknesses: He gets outmuscled sometimes against strong, physical centre forwards. Diego Costa and Andy Carroll have in particular, troubled him quite often. With age, the number of errors in his game are creeping up. 

Arsenal would want him back on the pitch sooner rather than later as he still represents Arsenal’s best option as the left-sided Centre Back.


Arsenal v Manchester City - Premier League
Koscielny making a last-ditch tackle to deny Aguero


1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Shkodran Mustafi Sokratis Papastathopoulos Arsene Wenger Emirates Stadium Unai Emery
Shashwat Kumar
ANALYST
What Can Arsenal Fans Expect From Unai Emery?
RELATED STORY
Arsenal: From slumber to real business
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: SWOT Analysis of Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Reports: Arsenal close in on Dortmund star
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Can Unai Emery stabilize the...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal: Every opening day match of the last decade
RELATED STORY
Arsenal transfer news: £53 million-rated centre-back...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Best opening weekend fixture from...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal transfer news: Four-man transfer shortlist...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Arsenal bargain purchases from the Wenger Era
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us