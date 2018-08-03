Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Analyzing Fred - The 5 positives from the Manchester United new boy's pre-season

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
5.83K   //    03 Aug 2018, 12:01 IST

Fred joined Manchester United from Shakhtar
Fred joined Manchester United from Shakhtar Donetsk

Fred joined Manchester United from Shakhtar Donetsk for £47m, ahead of the 2018/19 season and United fans were looking forward to seeing him in action with the Brazil team at the FIFA World Cup 2018. He had scored 15 goals in 155 appearances for the Ukrainian club, whom he had joined from Internacional in 2013. During his time at Shakhtar, he had won 3 league titles, 3 Ukrainian Cups and 4 Ukrainian Super Cups. There were enough reasons for Manchester United fans to be excited, but sadly, Fred picked up an injury during a training session in the world cup and did not feature for Brazil in the tournament. 

As such, the pre-season gave United fans another opportunity to watch their new signing in action. While playing for Shakhtar Donetsk, Fred was a livewire on the field – a skilful player, who had an eye for spectacular goals, especially long rangers. He was not a prolific goal scorer by any means, but he had a cracking left foot and hit his long rangers with power and precision; he was a decent finisher.

He also liked to set up people, playing cute small passes as well as brilliant through balls to send the striker free on goal. He was also very efficient in initiating counter attacks, which is because he is a quick thinker, someone who does not waste time on making decisions, but instead makes efficient decisions within a split second. He also used his skills to open up defenses as he is blessed with quick feet and his first touch is exotic.

During his first outing as a United player, Fred spent the entire 20 minutes he had in damage limitation against Liverpool and as such, not many aspects of his game could be observed. But Mourinho could see flashes of brilliance in those 20 minutes and he also saw a man who was ready for the big stage and as such, Fred got his first start as a Manchester United player in the last pre-season game in the United States, against Real Madrid. Fred performed admirably as United won the game 2-1 and there were 5 aspects of his performance from the game which should excite United fans

#5 Strength

Manchester United v Real Madrid - International Champions Cup 2018
Fred
was not brushed
aside
the ball easily

Fred displayed good strength on the ball and kept his composure even under intense pressure from the Real midfielders. His skills certainly came in handy but Fred showed that he cannot be brushed aside easily from the ball. He did not give possession away cheaply either and showed awareness of opposition players and his teammates as he kept the ball moving even at the tightest spaces.

He attempted a few tackles as well and showed courage and determination in his pressing on the ball when not in possession. In fact, he kept hounding the opposition players whenever United lost the ball. His strength on the ball should free Pogba a bit and right now, United fans must be desperate to see those two in action.

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Deepungsu works 6 days a week, plays football on weekends, but thinks about the beautiful game every minute of the day. He tries to sprinkle his love of football in his writings. Diego Maradona made him fall in love with Football, Paul Scholes showed him how beautiful the game could be and Lionel Messi made him believe in the impossible. Manchester United has kept him sane for the last two decades.
