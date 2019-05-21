×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Analyzing Luka Jović's Rise

Breaking The Lines
OFFICIAL
Feature
32   //    21 May 2019, 12:26 IST

Analyzing Jovic's meteoric rise to fame this season
Analyzing Jovic's meteoric rise to fame this season

If I told you there was a player who’s both the second-top scorer in both an international competition and a domestic league, you’d probably think I was talking about a verifiably world-class, established superstar striker who has been a household name for years.

This player is Luka Jović, a 21-year-old who is both the second highest scorer of the Bundesliga with 17 goals and has the same distinction in the Europa League with a tally of eight.

After moving from Red Star Belgrade to Benfica at a young age, Jović failed to get playing time in the senior team ahead of more proven center forwards such as Jonas and Kostas Mitroglou, and when he did get a chance to earn then manager Rui Vitória’s trust, he ruined an opportunity to start after being caught in a nightclub.

In a ply for more minutes, he left on a two-year loan to Eintracht Frankfurt, with the German club retaining a €7 million option to make the transfer permanent. While he didn’t play much in his first season, he learned a lot under Niko Kovač’s tutelage, and he took advantage of his opportunities this time, averaging a goal every three games.

This season, he’s been a starter under new manager Adi Hütter, attracting interest from several European giants.

Jović largely operates as a second striker, peeling off defenders on the counter, using his pace and dribbling to drag defenders out of position, linking up with target man Sébastien Haller, and using his deadly finishing to make unsuspecting defenses pay.

It's been quite the rise for Jović this season. While Barcelona and Bayern haven't furthered up their interest with any concrete bids,

Real Madrid look likely to fetch the services of the Serbian and meet Eintracht's 60 million asking price. It's only a matter of when, not if, he leaves Germany for a bigger team.

Tags:
Bundesliga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Eintracht Frankfurt Luka Jović
Advertisement
Luka Jovic: The Serbian Wonderkid
RELATED STORY
LaLiga: 3 reasons why Luka Jovic is likely to succeed at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
3 Real Madrid stars impacted by the potential arrival of Luka Jovic
RELATED STORY
Luka Jovic: All you need to know about Real Madrid's potential new signing
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos complete £52.4m move for Luka Jovic 
RELATED STORY
Luka Jovic: Player Profile - Eintracht Frankfurt 2019
RELATED STORY
Is Luka Jovic a good candidate to replace Karim Benzema at Real Madrid?
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: €60M striker 5-year deal close to completion
RELATED STORY
How To Build an Underdog: Eintracht's Transfer Strategies
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer news: €60M deal for striker could be announced soon, as per reports
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us