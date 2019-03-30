Analyzing Luka Jovic and where he could end up next season.

Eintracht Frankfurt has one of the best youngsters in Europe in Luka Jovic

If you have been monitoring European football closely this season, then you must have surely encountered this name on several occasions. The 21-year-old Serbian International have been among the most successful no. 9’s in Europe’s top five leagues this season after starring for Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt.

Jovic is currently on a two-year loan spell from S.L Benfica, the club he joined from his boyhood club Red Star Belgrade. The Serb’s 22 goals and 7 assists in 34 matches so far have put him in the same bracket as Bayern’s Robert Lewandowski in terms of goal involvements and this has come as no shock to those who were monitoring the progress of the young striker.

His scintillating form this season has drawn him interests from a variety of clubs all over Europe with Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Liverpool among the clubs which maintain a close interest on the youngster according to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo. In this episode, I have taken a look at the various attributes which makes Luka such an exciting football prospect starting with his style of play.

Style of play:

Jovic is an out and out goalscorer as much as Sergio Aguero or Luis Suarez. He is a traditional number 9 who mostly occupies the area in and around the opposition box. He is quick and instinctive with inert knowledge of where the goal is and his elite finishing abilities make him a natural finisher.

Looking at Jovic’s stature, It will be easier to compare him to Antoine Griezmann but his role in the pitch and his abilities suggest that he might be another Sergio Aguero in the making.

He seems to excel more in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 4-4-2 formation alongside strike Partner Sebastien Haller. The 21-year-old possesses great hold up play up the pitch while his ability to be calm and composed under pressure sets him above other young strikers. He has an excellent first touch and his control in tight spaces or under pressure is also on another level. Jovic’s movement in the final third is top draw.

He is an expert in finding spaces in the final third and exploiting them. He doesn’t contribute much in the build-up phase but he always has a hand at the end of those attacking moves courtesy of his good movements and positioning.

Eintracht Frankfurt plays high-intensity transitional football and this explains their high numbers when it comes to ball recoveries. They like to quickly exploit the spaces left behind by the opposition after recovering the ball high up the pitch. Jovic benefits a lot in this moments as he is able to use his pace and his movements to chase through balls or drag out defenders in the transitions to create passing lanes or more spaces for his teammates.

The complete goalscorer:

Jovic can score different types of goals.

Jovic is an all-around finisher with an eye for the spectacular. This season, he has managed to score 22 goals in all competitions for both club and country and the way he got those goals suggests that he is a complete finisher who can also score spectacular goals. The 21-year-old has scored 10 goals with his right foot, 9 with his left and 4 goals with his head. Jovic is very versatile and flexible when it comes to scoring goals, and he has the potential to become one of the most complete goalscorers in the modern game.

Another thing more impressive in Jovic’s game is the presence he offers inside the penalty box. The Serbian International averages 4.82 scoring attempts per 90 minutes in the Bundesliga with an average of 7.4 touches inside the opposition box. He is the type of number 9 you can rely upon to constantly put defenders to their heels while also having the ability to pull something out of his magic hat.

He also boasts an impressive 50% shooting accuracy whereas his average of 1.4 goals per 90 mins despite having an expected goals (xG) ratio of 0.38 shows his finishing is on another level. He is already a clinical finisher with so much room to improve.

Luka Jovic also has the composure and calmness inside the box. Looking at most of his goals this season, you will notice the maturity he shows in and around the area. He is effective in opening up the body to receive. This allows him to either finish of chances with his first touch or takes minimal touches before being in a position to shoot.

He is already an expert in scoring one-touch finishes or adjusting the body to be in shooting angles when receiving with his back to goal. He mainly likes to time or delays his runs to be in a position to receive cutbacks. Many of Jovic’s goals this season have been just before the 6-yard box within the 18-yard box courtesy of his inert knowledge of where to position himself.

Where Jovic’s future lies:

Jovic can be a good replacement for Luis Suarez

Jovic has drawn attention and interests from a host of top clubs across Europe with Bayern Munich, Liverpool, and Barcelona the ones leading the chase. Bayern is looking for a successor to Robert Lewandowski and they might have identified Timo Werner and Jovic as the right players. However, despite the fact that it might be the right time to consider a replacement for the striker, the Polish striker still has some years to play considering he is just 30 years and Jovic might end up not getting the right amount of play time.

Liverpool, another possible destination for the Serb are believed to be looking for a striker to be Firmino's deputy. It has to be understood that this season, Liverpool have considered playing Firmino behind the central striker as a playmaker in a 4-2-3-1 formation. This gives an assumption that the Merseyside club might be considering the acquisition of a natural striker to play Firmino deeper in a 4-2-3-1 formation. The move to Liverpool might, therefore, be constructive to Jovic.

A move to Barcelona is the most anticipated one for Jovic. The Blaugrana are looking for a replacement for aging striker Luis Suarez and there could never be a proper replacement for the El-pistolero. Considering his style, Barcelona will be a perfect match for the young striker. He will also earn a lot from Suarez and other elite attackers around him.

