“And now could be an opportunity, so let’s see what Arsenal decide to do” – Fabrizo Romano suggests Gunners could launch move for Ukrainian winger

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Premier League giants Arsenal could make a move for Ukrainian winger Mykhaylo Mudryk. The Gunners have been tipped to sign another forward before the close of the summer transfer window on September 1.

They intend to bolster their squad's strength in depth and provide competition to the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Emile Smith Rowe.

The north London club will be eager to sign a replacement for Nicolas Pepe, who joined French club OGC Nice on loan last week. and Mudtyk could be in the running.

The 21-year-old is widely considered one of the brightest prospects in Ukrainian football. He has scored two goals in 28 appearances for Shakhtar Donetsk so far. Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the youngster is being courted by a number of teams from England, Germany and Italy. Arsenal could make a late move for the winger.

"One of the names I wanted to mention is Mudryk from Shakthar. He's one of the most interesting wingers in the market that many clubs are keen on signing on him, from England, the Bundesliga, from Italy too because he was one of the players followed by Juventus few months ago. And now could be an opportunity, so let's see what Arsenal decide to do," Romano told Wettfreunde.

But Mudryk might prefer to join a smaller club that Arsenal in order to may play more regular football, gain experience and continue his development.

Arsenal could prefer to sign a move experienced player than Mykhaylo Mudryk

Mudryk has made just 48 appearances in his professional career. Arsenal will be keen to sign a top-quality player to compete with the likes of Saka, Martinelli and Smith Rowe for a place in the starting line-up.

They could therefore make a move for Real Madrid winger Marco Asesnio. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Spaniard's agents have offered him to the Premier League giants. The 26-year-old is reportedly unhappy with his role at the Santiago Bernabeu and is seeking a move away from the club.

Asensio have scored 49 goals in 236 appearances for Los Blancos and has helped the club win three La Liga titles and three Champions League titles. He could be available for a bargain price this summer as he has just one year remaining on his contract.

