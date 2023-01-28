Anderlecht vs Antwerp Prediction and Betting Tips | January 29, 2023 

Anderlecht and Antwerp will battle for three points in a Jupiler League matchday 23 fixture on Sunday (January 29).

The hosts are coming off a hard-fought 1-0 win at Seraing at the weekend, with Mario Stroeykens scoring the winner 14 minutes from time. Antwerp, meanwhile, secured maximum points in a comfortable 4-1 home win over Standard Liege.

Vincent Janssen opened the scoring in the eighth minute, before Arbnor Maja doubled his side's advantage shortly after. With Liege reduced to ten men at the start of the second half, Janssen completed his brace with three minutes left.

The victory helped them retain hold of third spot, having garnered 45 points from 22 games. Anderlecht, meanwhile, are 11th with 27 points to show for their efforts after 22 outings.

Anderlecht vs Antwerp Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 99 previous occasions, with Anderlecht leading 53-19.

Their most recent meeting in November 2022 ended in a goalless stalemate.

Seven of Antwerp's last ten games across competitions have had at least three goals.

Anderlecht are on a three-game winless run in front of their fans and have managed just one win from their last eight home games across competitions.

Four of their last six games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Antwerp have scored at least twice in five of their last six road games.

Anderlecht vs Antwerp Prediction

Anderlecht have struggled for consistency all season, especially at home, having won just one of their last eight games in front of their fans.

Antwerp, by contrast, have been one of the most consistent sides this season and are on course to secure European qualification. Mark van Bommel's side's successes have come about thanks to a free-scoring attack, particularly on their recent travels.

Both sides have enough quality to win the game and are likely to go all out for the three points. However, the visitors should claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Anderlecht 1-2 Antwerp

Anderlecht vs Antwerp Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Antwerp to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Antwerp to score 2+ goals

