Anderlecht vs Antwerp Prediction and Betting Tips | September 20th 2025

Anderlecht will welcome Antwerp to Lotto Park in the Belgian Pro League on Saturday. The two teams are separated by one point in the league standings, though the hosts have a game in hand.

Paars-wit have seen a drop in form and are winless in their last four games across all competitions. They met Genk in their previous league outing last week and were held to a 1-1 draw in their first game back since the international break. They ended their losing streak after two games with that draw.

The visitors met Gent last week and fell to a 2-1 home defeat, extending their losing streak to two games while also conceding two goals apiece for the second match in a row.

Anderlecht vs Antwerp Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have squared off 139 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head with 72 wins. The Reds have 29 wins, and 38 games have ended in draws.

Paars-wit were unbeaten in their six meetings against the visitors across all competitions last season, recording four wins.

The visitors' last win in the regular season of the Pro League in this fixture was registered in 2021.

Antwerp are winless in their last four away games in the Pro League, playing three 1-1 draws.

The hosts have won just one of their last five home games in the Pro League.

Three of the six meetings between them last season produced under 2.5 goals, with the hosts keeping three clean sheets.

The hosts have the second-best goalscoring record in the Pro League this season, scoring 12 goals, three more than the Reds.

Anderlecht vs Antwerp Prediction

Paars-wit returned to goalscoring ways after two consecutive 2-0 losses last week and will look to end their four-game winless streak here. They are unbeaten at home in this fixture since 2019, keeping six consecutive clean sheets, and are strong favorites.

The Reds have lost their last two games, conceding four goals while scoring just once. They have won just two of their 13 away games in the Pro League in 2025, while playing eight draws.

The hosts went unbeaten against the Reds last season, and considering their home record in this fixture, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Anderlecht 2-1 Antwerp

Anderlecht vs Antwerp Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Anderlecht to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

