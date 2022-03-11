Anderlecht vs Antwerp prediction, preview, team news and more | Jupiler League 2021-22

Anderlecht and Antwerp will trade tackles at Lotto Park in a Belgian Jupiler League matchday 31 fixture on Sunday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a comfortable 3-0 victory over Oostende at the same ground last weekend. All three goals came after the break, with Benito Raman stepping off the bench to complete the rout in the 82nd minute.

Antwerp secured maximum points in a 2-1 comeback victory over Beerschot on home turf. Michael Frey scored a second-half brace to cancel out Joren Dom's first-half opener for the visitors.

Only one point separates Sunday's opponents from one another. Antwerp are currently the better-placed side in third position, while Anderlecht are directly below them on 55 points.

Anderlecht vs Antwerp Head-to-Head

Anderlecht have 11 wins from their last 22 matches against Antwerp. Six matches ended in draws, while Sunday's visitors have five wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in November 2021 when second-half goals from Alhassan Yusuf and Michael Frey helped Antwerp secure a 2-0 victory on home turf.

Anderlecht form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

Antwerp form guide: W-L-L-W-L

Anderlecht vs Antwerp Team News

Anderlecht

Zeno Debast and Hannes Delcroix are both unavailable due to injuries, while Wesley Hoedt is suspended due to accumulated yellow cards.

Injuries: Zeno Debast, Hannes Delcroix

Suspension: Wesley Hoedt

Antwerp

Bjorn Engels, Ritchie De Laet and Emanuel Emegha are unavailable due to injuries. Viktor Fischer and Sander Coopman are doubts for the trip to Anderlecht.

Injuries: Bjorn Engels, Ritchie De Laet, Emanuel Emegha

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Viktor Fischer, Sander Coopman

Anderlecht vs Antwerp Predicted XI

Anderlecht Predicted XI (4-4-2): Hendrik van Crombrugge (GK); Sergio Gomez, Lisandro Magallan, Killian Sardella, Bogdan Mykhaylichenko; Yari Verschaeren, Majeed Ashimeru, Josh Cullen, Lior Refaelov; Cristian Kouame, Joshua Zirkzee

Antwerp Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jean Butez (GK); Buta, Dorian Dessoleil, Abdoulaye Seck, Jelle Bataille; Radja Nainggolan, Birger Verstraete, Alhassan Yusuf; Koji Miyoshi, Michael-Ange Balikwisha, Michael Frey

Anderlecht vs Antwerp Prediction

The two sides are in a race to finish in third spot and still have an outside shot at second place. In light of this, they will both go all out for the win and this could translate to an exciting end-to-end encounter.

Both sides have enough quality to find the back of the net but Anderlecht have been more consistent in recent weeks. They also have home advantage in their favor and we are backing Vincent Kompany's side to secure a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Anderlecht 2-1 Antwerp

Edited by Peter P