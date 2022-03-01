Anderlecht vs AS Eupen prediction, preview, team news and more | Belgian Cup 2021-22

Anderlecht will host AS Eupen at the Lotto Park in the second leg of their Belgium Cup semifinal tie on Thursday.

The two sides could not be separated in a 2-2 draw in the first leg last month. Lior Refaelov scored a brace, including an injury-time equalizer for Anderlecht.

Thursday's hosts come into the game on the back of a shock goalless draw away to Leuven in the Belgian Jupiler League on Saturday.

Eupen also secured a valuable point in an away draw to Royal Union to boost their survival hopes in the league.

The winner of Thursday's tie will secure progress to the final where they will face either Gent or Club Brugge.

Anderlecht are seeking to win a 10th Belgian Cup title, while Eupen are aiming to win their first major trophy in the club's 76-year history.

Anderlecht vs AS Eupen Head-to-Head

Anderlecht have eight wins from their last 16 matches against Eupen. The visitors were victorious on two occasions, while six previous matches ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those draws came in the most recent meeting, a 2-2 stalemate that left the tie firmly in the balance ahead of the return leg.

Anderlecht form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-D

AS Eupen form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-L-D

Anderlecht vs AS Eupen Team News

Anderlecht

Hannes Delcroix is unavailable due to a hamstring injury. Michael Murillo is suspended due to his dismissal against Leuven, while manager Vincent Kompany will also miss the game for the same reason.

Injury: Hannes Delcroix

Suspension: Michael Murillo

RSC Anderlecht @rscanderlecht Il ne reste plus de tickets pour le match de jeudi. Bestel nu je tickets voor de wedstrijd tegen KVO van zondag op rsca.be/tickets . 🟣 Il ne reste plus de tickets pour le match de jeudi. Bestel nu je tickets voor de wedstrijd tegen KVO van zondag op rsca.be/tickets. 🟣⚪ https://t.co/gIlSvz66Et

AS Eupen

Torben Musel is unavailable due to injury, while Benoit Poulain and Carlos Apna Embalo are doubts for the game.

Injury: Torben Musel

Doubtful: Benoit Poulain, Carlos Apna Embalo

Suspension: None

Anderlecht vs AS Eupen Predicted XI

Anderlecht Predicted XI (4-4-2): Hendrik van Crombrugge (GK); Sergio Gomez, Wesley Hoedt, Zeno Debast, Lisandro Magallan; Yari Verschaeren, Majeed Ashimeru, Josh Cullen, Lior Refaelov; Cristian Kouame, Joshua Zirkzee

AS Eupen Predicted XI (3-4-3): Abdul Nurudeen (GK); Jordi Amat, Emmanuel Agbadou, Boris Lambert; Teddy Alloh, James Jeggo, Gary Magnee, Andreas Beck; Smail Prevljak, Stef Peeters, Isaac Nuhu

Anderlecht vs AS Eupen Prediction

Anderlecht have been plagued by inconsistencies over the last few years. Their Jekyll and Hyde persona means they are as capable of a spectacular performance as they are of mediocrity in almost equal measure.

However, they are heavily fancied against a Eupen side that are currently on an 11-game winless run in all competitions. Despite their struggles, the visitors have been potent in attack and could capitalize on a shaky Anderlecht defense, even if they end up losing.

Prediction: Anderlecht 2-1 Eupen

Edited by Peter P