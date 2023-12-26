Anderlecht vs Cercle Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | December 27th 2023

Anderlecht and Cercle Brugge square off in one of the last Belgian Jupiler League fixtures for 2023 when they meet at Lotto Park on Wednesday.

Brian Riemer’s men head into the game on a 10-match unbeaten run and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling ahead of the new year.

Anderlecht ensured they remain within touching distance of league leaders Saint-Gilloise as they picked up a 2-1 victory over 10-man Genk last Saturday.

Riemer’s side have now gone 10 straight games without defeat across all competitions, claiming seven wins and three draws since a 3-2 loss against Standard Liege on October 22.

With 39 points from 19 matches, Anderlecht are currently second in the Jupiler League standings, eight points behind first-placed Saint-Gilloise.

Elsewhere, Cercle Brugge picked up successive wins for the first time since October when they edged out Kortrijk 3-0 last Wednesday.

This followed a 2-1 victory over Oud-Heverlee Leuven on December 16 which saw their two-game losing streak come to an end.

With 31 points from 19 matches, Cercle Brugge are currently sixth in the league table, level on points with seventh-placed Genk.

Anderlecht vs Cercle Brugge Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Anderlecht holds the upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 29 of the last 39 meetings between the sides.

Cercle Brugge have picked up seven wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Anderlecht have won all but one of their last 11 Jupiler League home games against Miron Muslic’s men, with a 2-0 loss in January 2022 being the exception.

Cercle Brugge are unbeaten in three of their last four away matches, claiming two wins and one draw since the start of October.

Anderlecht are unbeaten in their last nine home games in the league and currently boasts the division’s second-best home record, having picked up 23 points from their nine games at Lotto Park.

While Cercle Brugge will look to end the year on a year, they face the stern challenge of taking on a spirited Anderlecht side who are unbeaten in their last 10 matches. Riemer’s men have been near impenetrable at home this season and we see them claiming all three points once again.

Prediction: Anderlecht 2-1 Cercle Brugge

Anderlecht vs Cercle Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1: Anderlecht to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of Anderlecht’s last seven games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of the last seven meetings between the sides)