Anderlecht vs Cercle Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | March 12th 2023

Anderlecht host Cercle Brugge at Lotto Park in the Belgian Jupiler League on Sunday, with both sides having similar seasons so far.

Anderlecht are currently 11th in the league, four points behind their opponents. Brian Riemer's side have been in disappointing form recently, having only won one of their last five games across all competitions. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Cercle Brugge on Sunday.

Cercle Brugge are currently eighth in the league, six points off the top four. Miron Muslic's side have been in good form of late and are unbeaten in their last eight games across all competitions. They will look to extend their streak with a win against Anderlecht on the weekend.

Both sides are looking to climb up the table with a win and that should make for a well-contested matchup.

Anderlecht vs Cercle Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their recent head-to-head record, with both sides having won two of their last five meetings against each other.

Cercle Brugge came away as 1-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in July 2022. Louis Torres' goal was enough to secure the win on the night.

Anderlecht haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last seven games across all competitions.

Cercle Brugge have conceded 13 penalties this season, the highest in the league.

Anderlecht vs Cercle Brugge Prediction

The two sides have been in contrasting form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Sunday.

Anderlecht will be without Amadou Diawara due to suspension, while Marco Kana and Hannes Delcroix are both doubts. Meanwhile, Leonardo Lopes, Edgaras Utkus and David Sousa are all doubts for Cercle Brugge.

It's difficult to choose between the two sides based on quality, but Cercle Brugge are the team in form and should be able to win the game. We predict a tight game, with Cercle Brugge coming away with a slender victory.

Prediction: Anderlecht 1-2 Cercle Brugge

Anderlecht vs Cercle Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Cercle Brugge Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - YES (Neither side have been particularly good defensively recently. Anderlecht have conceded seven goals in their last five games across all competitions, while Cercle Brugge have conceded six)

Tip 3 - Kevin Denkey to score/assist (The forward has eight goals and seven assists in 27 appearances so far this season)

