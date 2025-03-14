Anderlecht vs Cercle Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16, 2025

Anderlecht host Cercle Brugge at Lotto Park on Sunday in the final round of games in the Jupiler Pro League regular season. The hosts have little on the line, having confirmed a championship play-off spot.

Ad

Anderlecht were sub-par in their 2-0 loss to Westerlo last weekend, marking their second suchdefeat in three league games. Anderlecht are fourth, eight points safe in championship round spots despite an inconsistent second half of the regular season.

Cercle, meanwhile, are the relegation playoff zone but could push into qualifying round spot with a draw if results elsewhere go their way. Cercle's 3-1 loss to Club Brugge last weekend marked a seventh straight winless league outing.

Ad

Trending

Anderlecht vs Cercle Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 130th meeting between the two sides. Anderlecht lead 82=27.

Anderlecht have been in impressive goalscoring form in recent editions of the fixture, with 14 goals scored in the last five.

Groen en Zwart have failed to score in five of their last six games in the fixture.

Anderlecht trashed Cercle 5-0 in the reverse fixture in November.

The Purple & White have the second-best defensive record in the top flight, with a goal concession tally of 27. They have also scored more goals this season (47) than all but four teams in the division.

Ad

Anderlecht vs Cercle Brugge Prediction

Anderlecht are the slight favourites heading into the weekend clash but will have to avoid complacency to come out on top.

Cercle, meanwhile, require a result this weekend to escape the relegation play-offs and should be the more motivated side. They have, however, won one of their last seven road games and could lose this one.

Prediction: Anderlecht 1-0 Cercle

Anderlecht vs Cercle Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Anderlecht

Ad

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of Anderlecht's last five matches have featured less than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in one of their last eight matchups.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback