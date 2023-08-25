Anderlecht vs Charleroi Prediction and Betting Tips | August 27, 2023 

Anderlecht host Charleroi at Lotto Park on Sunday (August 27) in the Jupiler Pro League.

The hosts suffered a 2-0 defeat to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in their opener but have emerged as early title contenders. Anderlecht beat Westerlo 2-1 last time out, with Kasper Dolberg and Jan Vertonghen got on the scoresheet in either half before their opponents scored a consolation.

Anderlecht are fourth in the league table with nine points from four games. They are one point behind Club Brugge at the top of the pile and will leapfrog them with maximum points.

Charleroi, meanwhile, have struggled this season, finding themselves in the bottom half of the standings. They held on for a goalless draw against Genk in their last league outing, They had the heroics of goalkeeper Herve Koffi and the profligacy of their opponents to thank for picking up a sole point.

Charleroi are 12th in the standings with three points.

Anderlecht vs Charleroi Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 125th meeting between the two teams, with Anderlecht leading 75-25.

Anderlecht have won four of their last five games in the fixture.

Charleroi have kept one clean sheet in five games in the fixture.

Anderlecht are one of three teams in the Belgian top flight to have won their two home games this season.

Charleroi have scored two league goals this season. Only Standard Liege (1) have scored fewer.

Anderlecht vs Charleroi Prediction

Anderlecht are on a three-game winning streak and have won seven of their last nine games. They have won their last two games at home.

Charleroi, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back draws and are winless in six games. Anderlecht are in much better form and should come out on top.

Prediction: Anderlecht 2-0 Charleroi

Anderlecht vs Charleroi Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Anderlecht

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Charleroi's last five games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of their last seven matchups.)