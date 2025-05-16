Anderlecht vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | May 18th 2025

Anderlecht and Club Brugge will square off in a Jupiler Pro League Championship playoff fixture on Sunday (May 18th). The game will be played at Lotto Park.

The home side will be looking to bounce back from the 1-0 defeat they suffered at home to Royale Union. Mohammed Fuseini gave the visitors the lead in the 27th minute while Kasper Dolberg missed a 64th-minute penalty for the hosts.

Club Brugge, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-0 away win over Genk. Hugo Vetlesen put them ahead in the 32nd minute while their hosts were reduced to 10 men when Matte Smets was sent off in the 40th minute. Ferran Jutgla made sure of the result in the 66th minute.

The victory left the Blauw-Zwart in second spot in the standings with 49 points to their name. Anderlecht are fourth on 36 points.

Anderlecht vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Club Brugge have 65 wins from the last 181 head-to-head games. Anderlecht were victorious 64 times, while 52 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in May 2025 when Club Brugge claimed a 2-1 victory in the Belgian Cup final.

Brugge have won the last six head-to-head games on the bounce.

Thirteen of Anderlecht's last 15 league games have seen at least one side keep a clean sheet.

Brugge have scored at least two goals in five of the last six head-to-head games.

Four of Brugge's last five away games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Anderlecht vs Club Brugge Prediction

Anderlecht need just one point from their final two games to secure fourth spot and a place in the Conference League playoff. Moreover, they have a five-point cushion over fifth-placed Antwerp, so they can afford to drop points if the Reds don't win their two remaining games.

Club Brugge, for their part, are seeking to successfully retain their league title but do not have their destiny in their hands. They need to win here while hoping that Antwerp do them a favor against Royale Union.

We are backing the visitors to claim a routine victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Anderlecht 0-1 Club Brugge

Anderlecht vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Club Brugge to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Brugge to score over 1.5 goals

