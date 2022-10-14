Anderlecht vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | October 16, 2022 

Two Belgian football heavyweights will square off on Sunday (October 16) when Anderlecht welcome Club Brugge to Lotto Park in the Jupiler League.

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 defeat at West Ham United in the UEFA Europa Conference League in midweek. Said Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen scored first-half goals to inspire the Hammers to victory.

Brugge, meanwhile, continued their unbeaten start to theirUEFA Champions League campaign by claiming a point in a goalless draw at Atletico Madrid. That took them four points clear at the summit of Group B and book a historic first qualification for the knockouts.

The Belgian champions will look to return to winning ways in the league, having fallen to a surprise 2-0 home defeat against Westerlo last time out. The defeat left Brugge in third spot on 22 points, eight behind table-toppers Antwerp. Anderlecht, meanwhile, are ninth on 16 points.

Anderlecht vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Anderlecht have 39 wins from their last 107 games against Brugge, who have won on 37 occasions.

Their most recent meeting in May saw them play out a goalless draw.

Six of the last games between both teams have seen both find the back of the net.

Six of Brugge's last eight games on the road have produced at least three goals.

Anderlecht have not kept a clean sheet in their last five games across competitions.

Anderlecht have managed just two wins from their last seven league games.

Anderlecht vs Club Brugge Prediction

Anderlecht have been highly inconsistent this season and could be in danger of failing to qualify for Europe next season if results don't significantly improve.

They will host a Brugge side smarting from defeat against Westerlo last weekend. However, the visitors' draw at Atletico in midweek would have boosted their confidence.

Anderlecht have struggled defensively in recent weeks, and Brugge are likely to exploit that.

Both teams are traditional heavyweights in Belgian football, and games between them are usually intense affairs. Nevertheless, Brugge should claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Anderlecht 1-2 Club Brugge

Anderlecht vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Brugge to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Brugge to score 2+ goals

