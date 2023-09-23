Anderlecht vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | September 24th 2023

The biggest game in Belgian football will take place this weekend as Anderlecht welcome Club Brugge to Lotto Park for a Jupiler League matchday eight fixture on Sunday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw away to Kortrijk in a game that saw both sides reduced to 10 men. Dion de Neve and Felie Avennati scored to put the hosts ahead on two occasions. But Kasper Dolberg and Anders Dreyer drew the Purple and White level on each occasion, with the latter's strike coming deep into injury time.

Club Brugge, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw against Besiktas at home in the UEFA Europa Conference League. They went ahead through Hans Vanaken's 79th-minute strike but Cenk Tosun stepped off the bench to score a last-gasp equalizer for the Turks.

The Blauw-Zwart will turn their focus back to the league scene where their last game saw them secure a comeback 4-2 win over Charleroi on home turf.

The win saw them climb to third spot in the table with 13 points to their name. Anderlecht are one spot and one point ahead of their opponents.

Anderlecht vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 197 occasions in the past. Anderlecht have 71 wins to their name, Club Brugge were victorious on 63 occasions while 60 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in January 2023 when the spoils were shared in a 1-1 draw.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Seven of the last eight head-to-head games have ended in stalemates.

Club Brugge's last seven games in all competitions have witnessed goals at both ends, with six games in this sequence producing three goals or more.

Anderlecht vs Club Brugge Prediction

Anderlecht recorded the worst performance in their history as they finished in a disappointing 11th place last season. They started the new campaign with a defeat against Royal Union and fans would have feared the worst. However, a win over defending champions Antwerp followed and Brian Riemar's side have remained unbeaten since then.

Club Brugge also had a campaign to forget last season but have started the new season on a bright note.

Games between the two sides tend to be tight affairs due to the history and prestige attached to this fixture. This is evidenced by the fact that most of their recent games have ended in draws and we are backing this trend to continue.

Prediction Anderlecht 1-1 Club Brugge

Anderlecht vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals