Anderlecht vs Club Brugge prediction, preview, team news and more | Jupiler League 2021-22 

Two giants of Belgian football will trade tackles on Sunday when Anderlecht welcome Club Brugge to Lotto Park in the Jupiler League Championship playoff.

The home side come into the game off a 3-1 defeat away at Royal Union last weekend. A quickfire start from Union helped them to a two-goal lead in the 12th minute before Kaoru Mitoma wrapped up the scoring in the 52nd minute.

Club Brugge, meanwhile, claimed a narrow 1-0 home win over Antwerp. Tajon Buchanan's 37th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two teams.

The defending champions remain in second spot on 39 points, while Anderlecht are third with 32.

Anderlecht vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head

The two teams are evenly split down the middle in 103 meetings. They have 37 wins apiece, while 29 matches have ended in stalemates. Their most recent meeting came in December 2021, where they shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw on matchday 20 of the current campaign.

Anderlecht have managed just two wins from their last five games across competitions, while Club Brugge are on a six-game winning run.

Anderlecht form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-L.

Club Brugge form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W.

Anderlecht vs Club Brugge Team News

Anderlecht

Lucas Lissens, Killian Sardella, Zeno Debast and Hannes Delcroix are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Lucas Lissens, Killian Sardella, Zeno Debast, Hannes Delcroix.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

RSC Anderlecht @rscanderlecht @rscawomen Sporting champs. Zondag worden onze dames geëerd voor de aftrap tegen Club Brugge. 🟣 Sporting champs. Zondag worden onze dames geëerd voor de aftrap tegen Club Brugge. 🟣⚪ @rscawomen

Club Brugge

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Anderlecht vs Club Brugge Predicted XIs

Anderlecht (4-4-2): Hendrik van Crombrugge (GK); Sergio Gomez, Lisandro Magallan, Wesley Hoedt, Bogdan Mykhaylichenko; Yari Verschaeren, Kristian Arnstad, Josh Cullen, Lior Refaelov; Cristian Kouame, Joshua Zirkzee.

Club Brugge (3-5-2): Simon Mignolet (GK); Stanley Nsoki, Brandon Mechele, Clinton Mata; Tajon Buchanan, Eder Balanta, Hans Vanaken, Mats Rits, Andreas Olsen; Noa Lang, Sergis Adamyan.

Anderlecht vs Club Brugge Prediction

A lot rides on the outcome of this game for both teams, and each side is in need of maximum points for different reasons. Club Brugge are in the hunt to retain their league crown, while Anderlecht are seeking to qualify for the UEFA Europa League.

Given the history and quality available to both teams, they are likely to play on the front foot, with plenty of goalmouth action expected. There is little to separate the two teams, so the spoils could be shared in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Anderlecht 2-2 Club Brugge.

Edited by Bhargav