Anderlecht vs Eupen Prediction and Betting Tips | March 3rd 2024

Anderlecht will host Eupen at the Lotto Park on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Jupiler Pro League campaign.

The home side are enjoying a strong run of form at the moment and have their sights set on a return to continental football. They beat Club Brugge 2-1 in their last match, heading into the break a goal down before substitutes Luis Vasquez and Nilson Angulo scored late goals to hand the Purple & White their first win over Club Brugge since 2021.

Anderlecht sit second in the league table with 54 points from 26 matches. They will be looking to continue their winning streak when they play this weekend.

Eupen, meanwhile, have struggled for results of late and currently find themselves in the relegation round as the regular season approaches its end. They were beaten 2-0 by Cercle Brugge last time out and could have no real complaints about the result after managing just one shot on target in the opposition box throughout the match.

Anderlecht vs Eupen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 18 meetings between Anderlecht and Eupen. The hosts have won 11 of those games while the visitors have won just twice. There have been five draws between the two teams.

The home side have won their last five games in this fixture and are undefeated in their last seven.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last seven games in this fixture.

Anderlecht have scored 54 goals in the Pro League this season. Only Club Brugge (55) and league leaders Royale Union Saint-Gilloise (59) have scored more.

Eupen are the second-lowest-scoring side in the Belgian top-flight this season with a goal tally of 23.

Anderlecht vs Eupen Prediction

Anderlecht are on a four-game winning streak after going winless in their four games prior. They are the only side in the Pro League this season yet to taste defeat on home turf and are overwhelming favorites for the weekend clash.

Eupen are on a five-game losing streak and have lost all but two of their last 11 matches. They have lost their last two away matches and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Anderlecht 3-1 Eupen

Anderlecht vs Eupen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Anderlecht to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of their last seven matchups)

