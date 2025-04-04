Anderlecht vs Genk Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6th 2025

Anderlecht will host Genk at the Lotto Park on Sunday in the second Championship Round game of the 2024-25 Jupiler Pro League campaign. The home side kicked off their playoff campaign on the wrong note and now sit fourth in the table with 26 points, five behind Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in third place.
They suffered a deflating 2-0 defeat to Club Brugge in their championship round opener last weekend and could have no major complaints about the result after failing to register a single shot on target throughout the contest.
Genk, meanwhile, are in fine form at the moment as they continue their hunt for a first Belgian title since the 2018-19 campaign. They coasted to a 4-0 victory over Gent last time out, with three different players getting on the scoresheet including Hyun-gyu Oh, who came off the bench to net a late brace.
The visitors remain atop the table with 37 points. They are four points clear of Club Brugge in second place and will be looking to at least retain that advantage come Sunday.
Anderlecht vs Genk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 96 meetings between Anderlecht and Genk. The home side have won 50 of those games while the visitors have won 29 times, with their other 17 contests ending in draws.
- The visitors have won three of their last four games in this fixture.
- The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last seven games in this fixture.
- Genk have scored 59 goals in the Jupiler Pro League this season. Only Club Brugge (67) have managed more.
- The Purple & White have the second-best defensive record in the Belgian top flight this season with a goal concession tally of 29.
Anderlecht vs Genk Prediction
Anderlecht have lost two of their last three matches and have won just two of their last six. They have had mixed results on home turf in recent games and will head into the weekend clash as slight underdogs.
Genk, meanwhile, are on a three-game winning streak and are undefeated in their last 11. They have the best away record in the division and should come out on top here.
Prediction: Anderlecht 1-2 Genk
Anderlecht vs Genk Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Genk to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of Blauw-Wit's last eight away matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last seven matchups)