Anderlecht vs Genk Prediction and Betting Tips | December 23rd 2023

Anderlecht will host Genk at the Lotto Park on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Jupiler Pro League campaign.

The home side have enjoyed a strong campaign so far and remain in the title race as the second half of the regular season heats up. They played out a 1-1 draw against defending champions Royal Antwerp last time out, with Theo Leoni heading home the opener just eight minutes after kickoff before their opponents scored a late equalizer.

Anderlecht sit second in the league table with 36 points from 18 games. They are five points above their weekend opponents in sixth place and will be looking to widen that gap when they play on Saturday.

Genk, meanwhile, have had mixed results this season, although they are enjoying a good run of results at the moment. They thrashed last-placed Kortrijk 4-0 in their last match, scoring the latter three of those goals in the first 15 minutes of the second half to record a fifth win in their last six games against De Kerels.

Anderlecht vs Genk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 91 meetings between Anderlecht and Genk. The hosts have won 48 of those games while the visitors have won 26 times.

There have been 17 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup which ended 1-1.

The visitors are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture and have lost just one of their last nine.

Genk have picked up 17 points on the road in the league this season. Only league leaders Royale Union Saint-Gilloise (19) have picked up more.

Anderlecht are the third-highest-scoring side in the Pro League this season with a goal tally of 35.

The Purple & White are one of four teams in the Belgian top flight this season yet to taste defeat on home turf.

Anderlecht vs Genk Prediction

Anderlecht are on a run of back-to-back draws and are undefeated in their last nine games across all competitions. They are unbeaten on home turf this season and will fancy their chances ahead of the weekend clash.

Genk, meanwhile, are on a three-game winning streak after going winless in their four games prior. They have, however, won just one of their last six away matches and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Anderlecht 1-0 Genk

Anderlecht vs Genk Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Anderlecht to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last six matchups)