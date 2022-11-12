Anderlecht vs Genk Prediction and Betting Tips | November 13th 2022

Anderlecht will host Genk at Lotto Park on Sunday evening in another round of the 2022-23 Jupiler Pro League campaign.

The home side endured a sluggish start to their season but have begun to pick up results under new manager Robin Veldeman. They held on for a goalless draw against second-placed Royal Antwerp in their last league outing before beating Lierse Kempenzonen on penalties in the last 32 of the Beker van Belgie on Thursday.

Anderlecht sit 11th in the league table with 20 points from 16 games. They will be determined to continue their good run of form this weekend.

Genk have enjoyed a stellar campaign and are going full steam ahead in pursuit of their first league title since the 2018-19 campaign. They beat Sporting Charleroi 4-1 in their last league game with Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu scoring all four goals in a relentless showing for the Blauw-Wit.

The visitors sit atop the Pro League standings with 43 points from 16 games. They will be targeting maximum points this weekend as they look to strengthen their grip at the top.

Anderlecht vs Genk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 68 meetings between Anderlecht and Genk. The hosts have won 36 of those games while the visitors have won half that tally. There have been 14 draws between the two sides.

The hosts picked up a 2-0 win in the last meeting between the two sides to end a four-game winless streak in this fixture.

Anderlecht have kept just one clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

Genk have picked up 18 points on the road this season, the highest in the Belgian top-flight so far.

The Blauw-Wit are the most prolific side in the Pro League this season with a goal tally of 43.

Four of Purple and White's six league victories this season have come on home turf.

Anderlecht vs Genk Prediction

Anderlecht are on a five-game unbeaten streak, picking up three wins in that period. However, they have won just one of their last five home games across all competitions and could struggle here.

Genk are on an outstanding 10-game winning streak and are undefeated in their last 16 matches. They have won their last seven games on the road and should continue that run this weekend.

Prediction: Anderlecht 1-2 Genk

Anderlecht vs Genk Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Genk

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of Genk's last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals).

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in all but one of the visitors' last five matches).

