Anderlecht vs Genk Prediction and Betting Tips | September 14th 2025

Anderlecht and Genk will trade tackles in a Belgian Jupiler Pro League matchday seven fixture on Sunday (September 14th). The game will be played at Lotto Park.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat away to Royale Union before the international break. They went into the break behind to Raul Florucz's fourth-minute penalty while Promise David made sure of the result in injury time after their visitors were reduced to 10 men.

Genk, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 3-2 comeback home win over Waregem. A thrilling first half saw the visitors go ahead through Jeppe Erenbjerg's second-minute strike, but Mujaid Sadick and Robin Mirisola scored to turn the game around before the half-hour mark.

Sadick was sent off for the hosts in the 33rd minute, and Anton Tanghe equalized from the ensuing penalty. Zakaria El Ouahdi scored the match-winner 11 minutes into the second half.

The win saw the Blauw-Wit climb to eighth spot in the standings, having garnered seven points from five games. Anderlecht are fifth with nine points to their name.

Anderlecht vs Genk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Anderlecht have 65 wins from the last 118 head-to-head games. Genk were victorious 34 times, while 19 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in May 2025 when Genk claimed a 2-1 comeback home win.

Seven of the last nine head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Anderlecht's last five games across competitions have produced fewer than three goals.

Genk's seven competitive games this term have witnessed goals at both ends, with six games producing over 2.5 goals.

Anderlecht have scored in just one of their last six competitive games (three losses).

Anderlecht vs Genk Prediction

Anderlecht won four of their opening five games across competitions, but have won just one game since then. They have lost the last four head-to-head games on the bounce, which does not bode well for their chances of success here.

Genk, for their part, have been involved in entertaining high-scoring games so far this season. They have won three of their last four competitive games and will be looking to win a fifth head-to-head game on the bounce.

We expect the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Anderlecht 1-1 Genk

Anderlecht vs Genk Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

