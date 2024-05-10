Anderlecht vs Genk prediction, preview, team news and more | Belgian Jupiler League 2023-24

Anderlecht will invite Genk to Lotto Park in the Belgian Pro League on Saturday. The hosts dropped to second place in the league standings last week, after playing out a goalless draw against Union Saint-Gilloise.

The visitors' poor run of form continued last week as they suffered their third consecutive loss. Anouar Ait El Hadj broke the deadlock in the ninth minute to give Genk the lead but Cercle Brugge scored thrice in the first half and once in the second half to record a comeback 4-1 win.

With three games left to play, the hosts find themselves in a three-way title race with Club Brugge and Union Saint-Gilloise. Brugge lead the hosts by two points, who in turn have a one-point lead over Saint-Gilloise.

Anderlecht vs Genk Head-to-Head

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have crossed paths 113 times in all competitions. The hosts have dominated proceedings against the visitors with 64 wins. The visitors have 30 wins to their name and 19 games have ended in draws.

The two teams met in the championship playoffs last month, with Genk recording a 2-1 home win.

Anderlecht form guide (Belgian Pro League): D-D-W-L-W

Genk form guide (Belgian Pro League): L-L-L-W-D

Anderlecht vs Genk Team News

Anderlecht

Majeed Ashimeru and Jan Vertonghen were injured against Union Saint-Gilloise last week, adding to the woes for Brian Riemer, who had just welcomed back three players from injury spells. Thorgan Hazard remains a long-term absentee.

Injured: Majeed Ashimeru, Jan Vertonghen, Thorgan Hazard

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Genk

Luca Oyen is a confirmed absentee while Bryan Heynen, Yira Sor, and Ouattara Mohammed are also not expected to start here.

Injured: Luca Oyen

Doubtful: Bryan Heynen, Yira Sor, Ouattara Mohammed

Suspended: None

Anderlecht vs Genk Predicted XI

Anderlecht Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kasper Schmeichel; Killian Sardella, Federico Gattoni, Zeno Debast, Ludwig Augustinsson; Mats Rits, Thomas Delaney, Yari Verschaeren; Mario Stroeykens, Kasper Dolberg, Andres Dreyer

Genk Predicted XI (3-4-3): Maarten Vandevoordt; Mujaid Sadick, Carlos Cuesta, Mark Mckenzie; Zakaria El Ouahdi, Patrik Hrosovsky, Matias Galarza, Eduard Sobol; Anouar Ait El Hadj, Bilal El Khannouss, Tolu Arokodare

Anderlecht vs Genk Prediction

Paars-wit have seen a drop in form recently, with just one win in their last four league outings. They have played back-to-back draws and will look to return to winning ways.

They have suffered just one loss at home in all competitions this season while winning two of their last three home meetings against the visitors.

Blauw-Wit have suffered three consecutive defeats, conceding 11 goals while scoring just once. To add to their misery, Wouter Vrancken announced his resignation from the post as the head coach, leaving Domenico Olivieri, Michel Ribeiro, and Eddy Vanhemel to take over as interim managers.

With that in mind and considering home advantage for Anderlecht, the hosts are expected to register a narrow win.

Prediction: Anderlecht 2-1 Genk