Anderlecht vs Gent Prediction and Betting Tips | April 23rd 2025

Anderlecht will host Gent at the Lotto Park on Wednesday in the fifth round of the championship playoffs of the 2024-25 Jupiler Pro League campaign. The hosts will be desperate to get a win after what has been an underwhelming first half of the playoffs.

The Purple & White's poor form in front of goal continued as they featured in a goalless draw against Royal Antwerp during the weekend to remain in fourth place with six games to go. The hosts, who are now 13 points behind third-placed USG, will need to win the majority of their remaining games to finish anywhere higher than the lone qualification playoff spot and remain at risk of missing out on European qualification altogether.

Gent received yet another embarrassing thrashing in the playoffs, losing 5-0 at home to Club Brugge on Sunday and remaining in fifth place, just one point behind this midweek's hosts. The visitors have only two wins in their last eight domestic outings and will need to get back to top form soon to get anything out of the playoffs.

Anderlecht vs Gent Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met in 185 previous editions going into Wednesday's match. Anderlecht have won 102 of those games, 45 ended in draws, while Gent have won the remaining 38.

The hosts have only managed to win two games and score nine goals across the last 10 editions of this fixture.

The sides have already met twice this season, with Anderlecht winning the first 6-0 and Gent winning 1-0 in the second.

Anderlecht have the second-best defensive record in the Belgian top flight with 33 goals conceded after 34 games played.

The Buffalos have scored 42 goals in the Pro League this season, the fewest of any team in the Championship Round.

Anderlecht vs Gent Prediction

Both sides are closely matched going into this midweek and will likely both be satisfied to get a point. The Purple & White will, however, look to capitalize on their home advantage to give them an edge.

Gent will need to improve on their recently abysmal defensive form to get a result on Wednesday. They have, however, lost on their last two trips to the Lotto Park and could see that streak extend here.

Prediction: Anderlecht 1-0 Gent

Anderlecht vs Gent Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Anderlecht to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last eight games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last seven matchups)

