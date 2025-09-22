Anderlecht vs Gent Prediction and Betting Tips | September 23rd 2025

Anderlecht will entertain Gent at the Lotto Park in the Belgian Pro League on Tuesday. Both teams have won three of their seven league games thus far and have 11 points to their name.

The hosts have endured a poor run of form and are winless in their last five games in all competitions. They played a second consecutive draw in the league last week as they were held to a scoreless stalemate against Antwerp.

The visitors, meanwhile, have enjoyed an uptick in form and are unbeaten in their last four games. They made it two wins in a row last week, with a 3-0 home triumph over Dender. Wilfried Kanga bagged a brace and assisted Abdelkahar Kadri's 83rd-minute strike.

Anderlecht vs Gent Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 156 times in all competitions. Paars-wit have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 88 wins. The visitors have 30 wins and 38 games have ended in draws.

The hosts have won four of their last five games in this fixture, recording four wins while keeping clean sheets.

Paars-wit have the joint-second-best goalscoring record in the league, scoring 12 goals.

Gent have conceded one goal apiece in three of their last four league games.

Anderlecht are winless in their last four home games in all competitions, playing three consecutive draws.

Twelve of the last 14 meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Paars-wit have won just one of their last six home games in the Belgian Pro League while suffering three defeats.

The visitors have won just one of their last six away games in the league, suffering four defeats.

Anderlecht vs Gent Prediction

Paars-wit have won just one of their last eight games in all competitions, with that triumph registered away from home. They have scored just two goals in their last five games across all competitions, and they will look to bounce back here.

De Buffalo's have won their last two league games, scoring five goals while conceding just once. They have failed to score in four of their last five meetings against the hosts, conceding 17 goals, which is a cause for concern.

While the visitors head into the match in good form, considering their recent record in this fixture, we expect the two teams to settle for a draw.

Prediction: Anderlecht 1-1 Gent

Anderlecht vs Gent Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

