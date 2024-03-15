Anderlecht vs Kortrijk Prediction and Betting Tips | March 17th 2024

Anderlecht and Kortrijk will battle for three points in a Jupiler League matchday 30 clash on Saturday.

The hosts are coming off a 3-0 away win over RWDM last weekend. Jan Vertonghen, Anders Dreyer and Kasper Dolberg all scored first-half goals to help their side claim all three points.

Kortrijk, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Antwerp. George Ilenikhena's 31st-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The loss left them rooted to the bottom of the standings, having garnered just 21 points from 29 games. Anderlecht remain in second spot with 63 points to show for their efforts in 29 games.

Anderlecht vs Kortrijk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 75th meeting between the two sides. Anderlecht have 48 wins to their name, Kortrijk were victorious on nine occasions while 17 games ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those draws came in their most recent meeting in September 2023 when they canceled each other out in a 2-2 stalemate.

Six of the last seven head-to-head games, including each of the last four have witnessed goals at both ends.

Anderlecht are unbeaten across their last 18 league games, winning 12 matches in this sequence, including the last six on the bounce.

Kortrijk have the worst away record in the league with just six points garnered from 14 games on their travels.

Four of Kortrijk's last six league games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Anderlecht vs Kortrijk Prediction

Anderlecht are the most in-form side in the league and their consistency has seen them close the gap at the summit to Royal Union. Brian Rimer's side have benefitted from their lack of European football and will be looking to win a seventh consecutive game to keep the pressure on the table-toppers.

Kortrijk, for their part, have been the worst side in the division and are running out of time if they are to preserve their status in the top flight.

Anderlecht are overwhelming favorites and, barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. We are backing the hosts to claim a comfortable win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Anderlecht 3-0 Kortrijk

Anderlecht vs Kortrijk Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Anderlecht to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Anderlecht to score in both halves