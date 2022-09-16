Anderlecht vs Kortrijk prediction, preview, team news and more | Belgian Jupiler League 2022-23 

Anderlecht and Kortrijk will battle for three points on matchday nine of the Jupiler League on Sunday (September 18).

The hosts are coming off a goalless draw at FCSB in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday. Before that, they fell to a 2-1 defeat at Westerlo in the league. Halil Akbunar stepped off the bench to score an 83rd-minute winner.

Kortrijk, meanwhile, suffered a harrowing 4-1 defeat against KV Mechelen at home. Rob Schoof scored a brace to inspire his team to a convincing victory.

The defeat left Karim Belhocine's side in 14th spot, having garnered seven points from eight games. Anderlecht, meanwhile, are ninth with ten points to show for their efforts in eight games.

Anderlecht vs Kortrijk Head-to-Head

Anderlecht have a vastly superior head-to-head record in their last 50 games against Kortrijk, with 32 wins to six losses, while 12 games have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in April, where Anderlecht claimed a 3-2 comeback victory away from home.

Anderlecht form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-D-L

Kortrijk form guide: L-W-L-L-L

Anderlecht vs Kortrijk Team News

Anderlecht

Benito Raman and Adrien Trebel are both unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Benito Raman, Adrien Trebel

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Kortrijk

The visitors have a raft of injury concerns. Amine Benchaib, Abdelkahar Kadri, Jonah Osabutey and Alexande De Bruyn are sidelined with fitness issues.

Injured: Amine Benchaib, Abdelkahar Kadri, Jonah Osabutey, Alexande De Bruyn

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Anderlecht vs Kortrijk Predicted XIs

Anderlecht (3-5-2): Hendrik van Crombrugge (GK); Hannes Delcroix, Wesley Hoedt, Jan Vertonghen; Noah Sadiki, Marco Kana, Amadou Diawara, Lior Refaelov, Michael Murillo; Fabio Silva, Sebastiano Esposito

Kortrijk (3-5-2): Marko Ilic (GK); Dorian Dessoleil, Joao Silva, Tsuyoshi Watanabe; Kristof D'Haene, Satoshi Tanaka, Stjepan Loncar, Kevin Vandendriessche, Nayei Mehssatou; Billel Messaoudi, Didier Lamkel Ze

Anderlecht vs Kortrijk Prediction

Anderlecht are strong favourites in the game, but their inability to string consistent results together means nothing can be taken for granted.

However, against a Kortrijk side that has been poor all season, Felix Mazzu's side have a great opportunity to close the gap on the teams above them. The hosts should claim a comfortable win in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Anderlecht 3-1 Kortrijk

