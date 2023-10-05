Anderlecht vs Mechelen Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th October 2023

Anderlecht will entertain Mechelen at Lotto Park in the Belgian Pro League on Saturday.

Anderlecht vs Mechelen Preview

Mechelen’s last visit to Lotto Park in April turned out to be successful. They defeated the home side Anderlecht 3-2, taking their revenge on a previous 3-1 loss at AFAS Stadion. We are about to witness another fierce contest between the two sides that could reshuffle the standings at the end of matchday 10.

Paars-wit are enjoying a promising start to the campaign, sitting third with 18 points – one point behind first and second-placed USG and Gent. Anderlecht will aim to maintain their consistency in the hope of claiming the top spot. They are unbeaten in their last eight league matches, boasting five wins.

Mechelen have not tasted victory in their last three outings, drawing once and losing twice. They sit in the 11th spot but could hit the top five if they succeed on Saturday. In contrast, they could be overtaken by three other teams if they stumble at Lotto Park. The visitors have won once in their last five matches on the road.

De Kakkers are hoping for a quick turnaround on their mission to end a five-year title drought. They finished 13th last season and did not qualify for the playoffs. Mechelen need to improve on their defending as well, after conceding six goals in three matches. However, they have suffered only one defeat in their last five games at Lotto Park.

Anderlecht vs Mechelen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Anderlecht have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches at home.

Anderlecht have won once, drawn thrice, and lost once in their last five home games against Mechelen.

Anderlecht have won thrice, drawn once, and lost once in their last five matches against Anderlecht.

Mechelen have won once, drawn once, and lost thrice in their last five matches on the road.

Anderlecht have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five matches while Mechelen have won twice, drawn once, and lost twice.

Anderlecht vs Mechelen Prediction

Anderlecht’s top scorer Kasper Dolberg has been sidelined with injury, alongside six other players. The Danish striker leads the side with four goals. However, Theo Leoni is another attacking threat, who boasts five assists.

Mechelen also have injury issues, with four players unavailable for selection including center-forward Yonas Malede. Rob Schoofs and Lion Lauberbach are leading the team with two goals each.

Anderlecht currently have the momentum and are in better shape than Mechelen, so we expect the home side to win.

Prediction: Anderlecht 2-1 Mechelen

Anderlecht vs Mechelen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Anderlecht to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Anderlecht to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Mechelen to score - Yes