Anderlecht vs Mechelen Prediction and Betting Tips | April 23, 2023 

Anderlecht host Mechelen at Lotto Park on Sunday (April 23) in the Jupiler Pro League.

The hosts have had mixed results this season and could miss out on continental football next season. Anderlecht lost 5-2 to league leaders Genk in their last game before crashing out of the UEFA Europa Conference League in midweek on penalties to AZ Alkmaar.

Anderlecht are tenth with 46 points from 33 games. Defeat on Sunday will rule them out of contention for European football.

Mechelen, meanwhile, have endured a difficult run of results in the league recently but have guaranteed their top-flight safety. They held out for a 1-1 draw against Gent last weekend. Mechelen were perhaps fortunate to have come away with the sole point, as their opponents squandered multiple chances to win. The visitors are13th in the league table with 37 points from 33 games.

Anderlecht vs Mechelen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 36 previous meetings, Anderlecht lead 21-7.

The hosts have won their last three games in the fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in five games in the fixture.

Anderlecht have won just six of their 16 home games in the league.

Mechelen have picked up ten points on the roa this season. Only Oostende (8) have picked up fewer.

De Kakkers have conceded 61 league goals this season. Only four teams have conceded more; three of them occupy the drop zone.

Anderlecht vs Mechelen Prediction

Anderlecht are on a run of back-to-back defeats after going winless in seven games. They are, however, unbeaten in eight home games.

Mechelen, meanwhile, are on a four-game winless streak, losing thrice. They have lost their last three away games 11-2 on aggregate and could lose this one.

Prediction: Anderlecht 2-1 Mechelen

Anderlecht vs Mechelen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Anderlecht

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last six games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored four of their last five matchups.)

Poll : 0 votes