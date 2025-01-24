Anderlecht vs Mechelen Prediction and Betting Tips | January 26th 2025

Anderlecht will host Mechelen at the Lotto Park on Sunday in another round of the 2024-25 Jupiler Pro League campaign. The hosts will hope to build on last weekend’s result and potentially move up to third place on the league table.

Anderlecht picked up a decent 2-0 win over 10-man KV Kortrijk to end their three-game losing streak in the Belgian top flight. The win was the hosts' 10th of the league campaign and they will be keen to build on it if they are to keep hopes of a title challenge alive as they are currently 12 points off the top.

Mechelen will be desperate to get a win, having failed to win any of their last eight league matches. The visitors dropped to 10th place after their last league outing ended in a 2-1 defeat against Genk. They will need to pick up results in the coming weeks or risk falling into the relegation round places.

Trending

Anderlecht vs Mechelen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's match will mark the 152nd meeting between the two sides. Anderlecht have won 71 of their previous clashes, and 34 have ended in draws while Mechelen have won the remaining 36.

The hosts have been in impressive goal-scoring form in recent editions of this fixture, with 24 goals scored across the last 10.

The visitors have won just two of their last 10 games in this fixture.

The first leg of this fixture took place in August 2024 and ended in a 3-1 win to Anderlecht.

The Purple & White have the second-best defensive record in the Belgian top flight with only 21 goals conceded in 21 matches. The hosts have also scored 38 goals in the league so far; only Club Brugge (51), Genk (44) and Royal Antwerp (40) have scored more.

Anderlecht vs Mechelen Prediction

The Purple & White are slight favorites ahead of the weekend clash but will have to be at their best if they are to get all three points. They have lost their last two home league games and will be looking to snap that streak here.

Mechelen will be satisfied to pick up a point this weekend as they look to get their campaign back on track. They are, however, winless in their last five games on the road and could lose here.

Prediction: Anderlecht 2-1 Mechelen

Anderlecht vs Mechelen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Anderlecht to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in each of their last five matchups)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback