Anderlecht vs OH Leuven Prediction and Betting Tips | October 28th 2023

Anderlecht will welcome OH Leuven to Lotto Park for a Jupiler League matchday 12 fixture on Saturday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 3-2 defeat away to Standard Liege last weekend. Kasper Dolberg and Anders Dreyer scored first-half goals to give the Paars-wit a two-goal lead at the break. However, Steven Alzate, Hayao Kawabe and Nathan Ngoy scored second-half goals to help their side complete a spectacular comeback.

Leuven, meanwhile, comfortably dispatched St. Truiden with a 4-0 home win. Nachon Nsingi and Siebe Schrijvers scored in the first half while Hamza Mendyl scored a second-half brace to inspire the win.

The victory propeled them to 12th spot in the table, having garnered 12 points from 11 games. Anderlecht remain in second spot with 21 points to show for their efforts in 11 games, four points behind league leaders Royal Union.

Anderlecht vs OH Leuven Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Anderlecht have six wins and six draws in their last 15 games against Leuven.

Their most recent meeting came in March 2023 when Anderlecht claimed a 2-0 away victory.

Anderlecht's defeat to Standard Liege ended their nine-game unbeaten run in the league (six wins).

Six of Leuven's last seven league games, including each of the last four have produced three goals or more.

Anderlecht's last eight league games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Anderlecht have scored at least two goals in six of their last eight league games.

Anderlecht vs OH Leuven Prediction

Anderlecht were keeping pace with Royal Union at the summit of the standings but their defeat to Standard Liege saw them fall five points off the league leaders. They will be looking to get back to winning ways here, with most of the teams around them in the table involved in European engagements.

Recent games between these two sides tend to be drawn, with four of the last six head-to-head games ending in a share of the spoils.

We are backing Anderlecht to claim maximum points with a comfortable victory and goals at both ends.

Prediction: Anderlecht 3-1 OH Leuven

Anderlecht vs OH Leuven Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Anderlecht to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Anderlecht to score over 1.5 goals

Tip 5 - Over 8.5 corner kicks