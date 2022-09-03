Anderlecht vs OH Leuven prediction, preview, team news and more | Belgian Jupiler League 2022-23 

Anderlecht will welcome OH Leuven to the Lotto Park for a matchday seven fixture in the Jupiler League on Sunday.

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 defeat to Gent at the same ground on Thursday, with Hugo Cuypers scoring a 69-minute winner from the spot. Leuven, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a 2-1 comeback victory at home against Oostende. Mario Gonzalez and Mathieu Maertens scored in the second half to cancel out Fraser Hornby's first-half opener for the visitors.

The victory helped them climb to fourth spot in the standings, having garnered 12 points from six games. Anderlecht, meanwhile, are in seventh place with nine points.

Anderlecht vs OH Leuven Head-to-Head

Anderlecht have five wins from their last 13 games against Leuven. Sunday's visitors were victorious on three occasions, while five games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in February, where the two teams played out a goalless stalemate.

Anderlecht form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-W

OH Leuven form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-W

Anderlecht vs OH Leuven Team News

Anderlecht

Adrien Trebel, Ishaq Abdulrazak and Majeed Ashimeru have been ruled out with injury. The club recently completed the transfer of former Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen.

Injured: Adrien Trebel, Ishaq Abdulrazak, Majeed Ashimeru

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

OH Leuven

Mandela Keita, Sieben Dewaele and Siebe Schrijvers have been ruled out with injury.

Injured: Mandela Keita, Sieben Dewaele, Siebe Schrijvers

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Anderlecht vs OH Leuven Predicted XIs

Anderlecht (3-5-2): Hendrik van Crombrugge; Hannes Delcroix, Wesley Hoedt, Zeno Debast; Michael Murillo, Marco Kana, Yari Verschaeren, Lior Refaelov, Francis Amuzu; Fabio Silva, Sebastiano Esposito

OH Leuven (4-4-2): Valentin Cojocaru (GK); Hamza Mendyl, Federico Ricca, Ewoud Pletincx, Louis Patris; Jon Thorsteinsson, Kristiyan Malinov, Casper De Norre, Mousa Al-Tamari; Mathieu Maertens, Mario Gonzalez

Anderlecht vs OH Leuven Prediction

Anderlecht are overwhelming favourites to emerge triumphant, but their inconsistent displays this season mean a win may not be a certainty.

Leuven, meanwhile, have been flying high and will fancy their chances of getting something out of the game. Both teams like to play on the front foot and could create multiple goalscoring chances.

Despite their inconsistent displays, Anderlecht have superior quality and should claim maximum points in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Anderlecht 3-1 OH Leuven

