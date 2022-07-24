Anderlecht vs Oostende prediction, preview, team news and more | 24th July | Jupiler Pro League 2022-23

Anderlecht host Oostende at Lotto Park in their season opener in the Belgian Pro League on Sunday, with both sides looking to kick off their domestic campaigns strongly.

Anderlecht will be heading into the game off the back of a 3-0 win against Olympique Lyon in their final pre-season friendly last week. Felice Mazzu's side finished 3rd in the league last season and will look to mount a title charge this campaign. They should be confident of picking up the win against Oostende on Sunday.

Oostende, on the other hand, finished 12th in the league last season, nine points above the relegation zone. Yves Vanderhaeghe's side will be heading into the game off the back of a 2-0 win against Vittesse in their final pre-season friendly and will hope to take that momentum into the game against Anderlecht on Sunday.

Both sides will want to win the game and that should make for an interesting contest.

Anderlecht vs Oostende Head-to-Head

Anderlecht have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won two of their last five meetings, with Oostende winning only one.

Anderlecht came away as 3-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in March. Goals from Lior Rafaelov, Yari Verschaeren and Benito Raman were enough to secure the victory on the night.

Anderlecht Form Guide: N/A

Oostende Form Guide: N/A

Anderlecht vs Oostende Team News

Anderlecht

Anderlecht have no new injury worries following their 3-0 win against Lyon last time out. Mazzu will have a full strength side to choose from for the game on Sunday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Oostende

Cameron McGeehan picked up an ankle injury against Vitesse last time out and is a doubt for the game. Meanwhile, Maxime D'Arpino will be unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Maxime D'Arpino

Doubtful: Cameron McGeehan

Suspended: None

Anderlecht vs Oostende Predicted XI

KV Oostende @kvoostende

Anderlecht Predicted XI (4-4-2): Hendrik van Crombrugge; Noah Sadiki, Hannes Delcroix, Wesley Hoedt, Sergio Gomez; Yari Verschaeren, Marco Kana, Adrien Trebel, Francis Amuzu; Benito Raman, Fabio Silva

Oostende Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Guillaume Hubert; Zech Medley, Fanos Katelaris, Brecht Capon; Theo Ndicka Matam, Sieben Dewaele, Vincent Koziello, Alessandro Albanese, Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, David Atanga; Thierry Ambrose

Anderlecht vs Oostende Prediction

It's hard to see Oostende taking anything away from the game on Sunday. Anderlecht are clearly the better side in terms of quality and that should come to the fore during the game on Sunday.

We predict Anderlecht will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Anderlecht 2-0 Oostende

