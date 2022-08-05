Anderlecht vs RFC Seraing prediction, preview, team news and more | Jupiler Pro League 2022-23

Anderlecht will play host to RFC Seraing at Lotto Park in the Belgian Pro League on Sunday.

Anderlecht launched their campaign with a lovely 2-0 home win over Oostende but suffered a loss and an expulsion in their second outing. Aided by a numerical advantage, Cercle Brugge humbled Purple & White 1-0 at the Jan Breydel Stadium.

However, Anderlecht sit in a respectable sixth spot ahead of the third matchday. The Pro League record holders of 34 titles will hope to claim their second win of the season as they take on bottom-placed RFC Seraing. The visitors are yet to score a goal this season.

RFC Seraing narrowly avoided relegation last season. They finished 17th out of 18 teams but won the relegation play-offs to maintain a spot in the top-flight. A total of 12 players were recruited ahead of the new season, including Leroy Abanda from AC Milan and Sambou Sissoko from Stade Reims.

However, those efforts are yet to bear fruit, considering Seraing’s below par performance in their previous two games. Their trip to Anderlecht looks difficult against a huge side who will spare no effort to come first.

Seraing only have a hundred-to-one shot at pulling off a shock win against Anderlecht at Lotto Park.

Anderlecht vs RFC Seraing Head-to-Head

In their last five encounters, Anderlecht have been victorious thrice while Seraing have won once, with one game ending in a draw.

Anderlecht form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

RFC Seraing form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-W

Anderlecht vs RFC Seraing Team News

Anderlecht

Ishaq Abdulrazak is under suspension for a red card. The Nigerian midfielder, who recently joined the club from IFK Norrkoping, received his marching orders in the 34th minute against Cercle Brugge.

Injury: None

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: Ishaq Abdulrazak.

Unavailable: None.

RFC Seraing

French-born left-back Gerald Kilota is healing from a bruised knee.

Injury: Gerald Kilota.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Anderlecht vs RFC Seraing Predicted Xls

Anderlecht (3-5-2): Hendrik van Crombrugge (GK), Zeno Debast, Hannes Delcroix, Wesley Hoedt, Yari Verschaeren, Sebastiano Esposito, Adrien Trebel, Francis Amuzu, Majeed Ashimeru, Benito Raman, Kristian Arnstad

RFC Seraing (5-4-1): Guillaume Dietsch (GK), Abdoulaye Sylla, Sergio Conceicao, Daniel Opare, Sambou Sissoko, Leroy Abanda, Christophe Lepoint, Marvin Tshibuabua, Sandro Tremoulet, Simon Elisor, Antoine Bernier

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

Anderlecht vs RFC Seraing Prediction

Three-point Anderlecht are in a tie with seven other teams who could leap forward in the event of a slipup. The Purple & Whites will certainly strive to avoid such an eventuality. Seraing are probably not realistically expecting to fight for a win but will try to take any opportunity to hit the back of the net.

Fresh from a 2-1 away win over Paide in the Europa Conference League, Anderlecht are expected to seal their second home win of the season on Sunday.

Prediction: Anderlecht 3-0 RFC Seraing

Paul Merson has predicted all the GW 1 fixtures of the Premier League. More details right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far