Anderlecht vs Royal Antwerp Prediction and Betting Tips | April 20th 2025

Anderlecht will host Royal Antwerp at Lotto Park on Sunday in the fourth round of the championship playoffs of the 2024-25 Jupiler Pro League campaign. The hosts will be keen to get a result as they look to remain in contention for European qualification.

Ad

Anderlecht have been unconvincing since the start of the playoffs, losing all of their three games so far, most recently suffering a 2-0 defeat against USG. The hosts, who are headed for the qualification playoffs as it stands, are 14 points off the top with seven games to go and could fall to sixth place in coming weeks should they fail to find their footing.

Royal Antwerp have had a similar start to the playoffs, also recording three losses out of three despite creating good goalscoring chances in their most recent 1-0 defeat to Gent. The visitors, who now sit at the bottom of the championship round with 23 points, have been in poor form recently with only one win in their last 10 games and will be desperate to avoid another defeat on Sunday.

Ad

Trending

Anderlecht vs Royal Antwerp Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's match will mark the 167th meeting between the two sides. Anderlecht have won 77 of the previous editions, and 44 have ended in draws while Antwerp have won the remaining 45.

The visitors have managed just one win in their last 10 matches in this fixture.

The hosts have scored at least one goal in each of their last eight games in this fixture.

The sides have already met four times this season, three of which have ended in wins for Anderlecht with a 5-1 aggregate, while the fourth ended in a 2-2 draw.

Anderlecht have the second-best defensive record in the Belgian top flight this season with a goal concession tally of 33.

Ad

Anderlecht vs Royal Antwerp Prediction

The Purple & White are clear favorites going into the weekend and will only need to avoid complacency and get past their recent lapses to get all three points.

The Reds will need to be at their best to avoid defeat this weekend as they have failed to impress in recent outings. They are winless in their last seven games on the road and could see that run extend on Sunday.

Ad

Prediction: Anderlecht 1-0 Royal Antwerp

Anderlecht vs Royal Antwerp Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Anderlecht to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last seven matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the visitors' last six matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More