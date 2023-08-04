Anderlecht vs Royal Antwerp Prediction and Betting Tips | August 6th 2023

Anderlecht will host Royal Antwerp at the Lotto Park on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Jupiler Pro League campaign.

The home side enjoyed a strong pre-season campaign but could not translate that to a winning start in their league opener last weekend. They were beaten 2-0 by Royale Union Saint-Gilloise at the Staphe Joseph Marien conceding a goal in either half in an overall low-key affair.

Anderlecht sit 15th in the league table with zero points. They will be looking to shake off their latest result and pick up their first win of the season this weekend.

Antwerp have picked up where they left off last season as they made their return to competitive action with a win over Mechelen in the Belgian Super Cup last month. They beat Cercle Brugge 1-0 in their league opener last weekend, taking the lead just before the interval via an own goal from Cercle's Jesper Daland.

The visitors will be looking to continue their good run of form this weekend.

Anderlecht vs Royal Antwerp Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 27 meetings between Anderlecht and Antwerp. The hosts have won 14 of those games while the visitors have won five times.

There have been eight draws between the two teams including their last two matchups which have both ended goalless.

The hosts are undefeated in their last five games in this fixture.

Antwerp were one of four teams in the Pro League to keep a clean sheet on opening day.

Anderlecht were one of four teams in the Pro League to fail to score any goals on opening day.

The Reds have scored at least one goal in all but one of their last seven games across all competitions.

Anderlecht vs Royal Antwerp Prediction

Anderlecht have lost two of their last three games after winning their three games prior. They have, however, lost just one of their last nine competitive games at the Lotto Park and will be hopeful of a positive result on Sunday.

Antwerp are on a three-game winning streak after going winless in their five games prior. They are in much better form than their weekend opponents and should pick up maximum points here.

Prediction: Anderlecht 0-1 Royal Antwerp

Anderlecht vs Royal Antwerp Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Royal Antwerp to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last seven matchups)