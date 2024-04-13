Anderlecht vs Royal Union SG Prediction and Betting Tips | April 14th 2024 

Anderlecht will welcome Royal Union SG to Lotto Park for a Jupiler League clash on Sunday.

The hosts are coming off a 3-1 defeat away to Club Brugge last weekend. Brandon Mechele broke the deadlock in the third minute while Nigeria international Raphael Onyedika scored a second-half brace. Anders Dreyer scored a consolation strike in injury time.

Royal Union, meanwhile, fell to a 3-2 defeat at home to Cercle Brugge. They had a nightmarish start that saw them 2-0 down inside six minutes thanks to quickfire goals from Alan Minda and Akoueke Denkey. Gustaf Nilson halved the deficit from the spot in first-half injury time but Thibo Somers restored the visitors' two-goal lead in the 71st minute. Dennis Eckert Ayensa scored a consolation goal in injury time.

The defeat left them second in the table on 35 points, level on points with table-toppers Anderlecht.

Anderlecht vs R. Union SG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 31st meeting between the two sides. Royal Union have a slightly better record with 13 wins to their name. Anderlecht were victorious on 12 occasions while five games ended in draws.

Their most recent meeting came in January 2024 when they shared the spoils in a 2-2 stalemate.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Five of Anderlecht's last seven home games have seen at least one side keep a clean sheet.

Royal Union's last four away games across competitions have produced less than three goals.

Anderlecht vs R. Union SG Prediction

Both sides are level on points and will go all out for the win to claim top spot. A failure to do so could see the likes of Genk and Club Brugge close the gap. Anderlecht have now lost two of their last three league games, having not lost any of the preceding 18 (12 wins).

Royal Union have lost form at the most inopportune moment and are in danger of winning the regular season and losing the title for the third successive season. Les Unionistes can count on a positive recent record in this fixture, having not lost any of the last nine head-to-head games (eight wins).

We are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Anderlecht 1-1 Royal Union SG

Anderlecht vs R. Union SG Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals