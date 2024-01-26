Anderlecht vs Royale Union Saint-Gilloise Prediction and Betting Tips | January 28th 2024

Anderlecht will face Royale Union Saint-Gilloise at the Lotto Park on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Jupiler Pro League campaign.

The home side have enjoyed a largely solid league campaign and are now targeting a return to the European stage. They were held to a 1-1 draw by OH Leuven in their last league outing, finding themselves a goal down just 10 minutes after kickoff before Louis Patris scored a stunning equalizer against his former employers midway through the second half.

Anderlecht sit second in the league table with 43 points from 21 games. They are eight points behind their weekend opponents in the league table and will be looking to reduce that gap on Sunday.

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise have performed brilliantly this season and are going full steam ahead in pursuit of their first league title since the 1930s.

They picked up a 2-1 win over Sint-Truidense last time out with Ross Sykes and Ecuador international Kevin Rodriguez getting on the scoresheet late in either half to overturn an early deficit.

Anderlecht vs Royale Union Saint-Gilloise Head-to-Head

There have been 82 meetings between Anderlecht and USG. The home side have won 31 of those games while the visitors have won three more. There have been 17 draws between the two teams.

The two sides faced off in a cup clash on Thursday which the visitors won 2-1, marking their eighth consecutive victory in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last eight games in this fixture.

USG are the highest-scoring side in the Belgian top-flight this season with a goal tally of 46.

Anderlecht are one of three teams in the Pro League this season yet to taste defeat on home turf.

Anderlecht vs Royale Union Saint-Gilloise Prediction

Anderlecht are on a run of back-to-back winless outings after winning five of their seven games prior. They are undefeated on home turf this season and will fancy their chances ahead of Sunday's game.

USG, meanwhile, are on a run of consecutive wins and have not lost a competitive outing since mid-November last year. They have picked up three wins and three draws from their last six games on the road and may have to settle for a point here as well.

Prediction: Anderlecht 2-2 Royale Union Saint-Gilloise

Anderlecht vs Royale Union Saint-Gilloise Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of their last four matchups)