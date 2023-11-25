Anderlecht vs RWDM Prediction and Betting Tips | November 26th 2023

Anderlecht and RWDM will battle for three points in a Jupiler League matchday 15 fixture on Sunday (November 26th).

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Gent a fortnight ago. First-half goals from Matisse Samoise and Kasper Dolberg ensured that the spoils were shared.

RWDM, meanwhile, saw off Eupen with a 3-1 comeback away victory. They went behind to Isaac Nuhu's 29th-minute strike but Xavier Mercier drew the visitors level five minutes later. Second-half goals from Shuto Abe and Del Piage saw the visitors leave with maximum points.

The win saw them climb to 10th spot in the league, having garnered 17 points from 14 games. Anderlecht are second on 28 points, six points behind league leaders Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

Anderlecht vs RWDM Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides. They met in three friendlies between 2018 and 2021, with Anderlecht winning all three.

Ten of RWDM's last 11 league games, including each of the last seven have witnessed goals at both ends.

Anderlecht are unbeaten in the six league games they have played at home this season, winning five and drawing one.

Four of Molenbeek's six away league games this term have produced three goals or more.

Anderlecht's last five home games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

RWDM's last nine league games have been level at halftime.

Anderlecht vs RWDM Prediction

Anderlecht slipped further behind Royal Union in the title race in their last game before the international break and Riemer Brian's side will be looking to bounce back with a win here. Les Mauves et Blancs are the strong favorites and their record in front of their home fans this season has been impressive.

RWDM have soared beyond expectations in what is their first participation in the top flight this millennium. Their games have typically been tight affairs in the first half, with each of their last nine games being level at the break.

Anderlecht have not been plagued by the inconsistencies they have shown over the last few years and are unlikely to slip up here. We are backing the hosts to claim maximum points with a comfortable win.

Prediction: Anderlecht 3-1 RWDM

Anderlecht vs RWDM Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Anderlecht to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Halftime result: Draw