Anderlecht vs Sint-Truidense Prediction and Betting Tips | February 12th 2023

Anderlecht and Sint-Truidense go head-to-head at Lotto Park in round 25 of the Belgian Jupiler League on Sunday.

Brian Riemer’s men are unbeaten in 10 consecutive matches against the visitors and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.

RSC Anderlecht @rscanderlecht Press conference before #ANDSTV . Brian Riemer staat de pers te woord. Regardez en direct sur MAUVE TV à 14h30. 🟣 Press conference before #ANDSTV. Brian Riemer staat de pers te woord. Regardez en direct sur MAUVE TV à 14h30. 🟣⚪

Anderlecht continue their surge to the top half of the Pro League table as they secured a 2-0 victory away to Oostende last Friday.

They are currently unbeaten in three consecutive matches, claiming seven points from a possible nine since a 3-2 loss against Zulte Waregem on January 18.

With 31 points from 24 matches, Anderlecht are currently 11th in the league table, level on points with 10th-placed Oud-Heverlee Leuven.

RSC Anderlecht @rscanderlecht Met de stem van Jazz Brak. 🎙 MAUVE S03E03, disponible maintenant sur Mauve.TV Met de stem van Jazz Brak. 🎙 MAUVE S03E03, disponible maintenant sur Mauve.TV 🟣⚪ Met de stem van Jazz Brak. 🎙 https://t.co/Nw1l9fhr2P

Meanwhile, Sint-Truidense returned to winning ways as they labored for a slender 1-0 victory over Kortrijk.

Prior to that, they were on a three-game winless run in the league, claiming two draws and losing once in that time.

With 35 points from 24 games, Sint-Truidense are currently eighth in the Pro League standings, level on points with seventh-placed Westerlo.

Anderlecht vs Sint-Truidense Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Anderlecht hold a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 27 wins from the last 46 meetings between the sides.

Sint-Truidense have picked up 11 victories in that time, while eight games have ended all square.

Anderlecht are unbeaten in their last 10 games against Sint-Truidense, claiming eight wins and two draws since a 4-2 loss in November 2018.

The visitors head into the weekend unbeaten in their last five away matches in the league, picking up three wins and two draws since October.

Riemer’s side are without a win in their last five home matches across all competitions, stretching back to a 4-2 victory over Eupen on October 30.

Anderlecht vs Sint-Truidense Prediction

While Sint-Truidense will be looking to build on Saturday’s victory over Kortrijk, they face the stern challenge of taking on a bogey Anderlecht side who they have failed to defeat in their last 10 encounters.

We predict Anderlecht will end their poor home run and claim a slender victory on Sunday.

Prediction: Anderlecht 2-1 Sint-Truidense

Anderlecht vs Sint-Truidense Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Anderlecht

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been less than five bookings in June of the last 10 meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in Anderlecht’s last seven matches)

Poll : 0 votes